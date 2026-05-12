Governor Ahmadu Fintiri launches Adamawa’s E-Mobility initiative with Yola-assembled tricycles

Keypoints

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri unveiled the Adamawa E-Mobility Initiative on Monday, featuring electric tricycles locally assembled in Yola.

The initiative is a result of a partnership with A4&T Group and Sparrow Mobility Ltd following a 2025 investor roundtable.

Beyond transportation, the program includes solar home systems that have benefited over 6,000 households across eight local government areas.

The project includes the rollout of charging infrastructure and battery swap stations to support the new electric vehicle fleet.

Financing institutions have joined the partnership to provide flexible funding options for operators and buyers.

Main Story

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has officially launched the state’s E-Mobility Initiative, marking a transition toward sustainable transportation with the rollout of electric tricycles assembled in Yola.

Speaking at the unveiling on Monday, May 11, 2026, Fintiri described the project as a transformational journey aimed at redefining energy access and investment opportunities.

The initiative stems from a partnership with A4&T Group and its subsidiary, Sparrow Mobility Ltd, which established an assembly plant in the state capital.

The governor noted that the vehicles have undergone rigorous testing and are now ready for public use, supported by a network of charging stations and battery swap infrastructure.

The collaboration began in March 2025 during an investor roundtable hosted by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), where the state government engaged investors to showcase Adamawa’s economic potential.

In addition to clean mobility, the partnership has already seen the deployment of Solar Home Systems to over 6,000 households in eight local government areas, including Song, Lamurde, Jada, Fufore, Demsa, Numan, Shelleng, and Hong.

Governor Fintiri highlighted that the shift to electric vehicles will reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels and promote environmental sustainability. To ensure the initiative’s viability, the state has partnered with financing institutions to offer flexible payment plans for intending buyers and operators.

The Issues

Establishing a reliable charging and battery-swapping network is essential to prevent operational downtime for electric tricycle operators across rural and urban areas.

While 6,000 households have benefited from solar systems, scaling the energy infrastructure to meet the high demand of an expanding electric vehicle fleet remains a technical challenge.

The success of the local assembly plant depends on a steady supply of components and the availability of specialized technical labor for maintenance and repairs.

What’s Being Said

“The initiative marks the beginning of a transformational journey aimed at redefining energy access, transportation and investment opportunities across Adamawa,” said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

“The vehicles have undergone rigorous testing and are now ready to serve the people of Adamawa,” Fintiri added regarding the local assembly performance.

“Today, we are not just launching vehicles, we are driving a movement towards sustainability, prosperity and inclusive development,” the governor stated during the ceremony.

What’s Next

Financing institutions will begin processing applications for operators and buyers seeking flexible funding to acquire the electric tricycles.

The state government intends to expand its collaboration on solar power plants and mini-grid projects to further stabilize energy solutions.

Sparrow Mobility Ltd is expected to scale its Yola assembly plant operations to meet the anticipated demand from other states and regional markets.

Bottom Line

By launching locally assembled electric tricycles and integrated solar solutions, Governor Fintiri is positioning Adamawa as a leader in Nigeria’s green energy transition, linking environmental sustainability directly to economic empowerment.