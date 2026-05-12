South Korea approves 26.2 trillion-won budget for cash assistance

Key points

The National Assembly approved a 26.2 trillion-won ($17.8 billion) extra budget bill to address the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict.

Cash assistance is targeted at the bottom 70 per cent of income earners to ease financial strains from rising fuel prices.

Residents in the broader Seoul area will receive 100,000 won, while those in areas with declining populations may receive up to 250,000 won.

Eligibility is primarily determined by national health insurance payments from March 2026.

Applications open next Monday and run through July 3, with funds set to expire on August 31.

Main Story

South Korea is set to roll out a second batch of cash assistance for the bottom 70 per cent of income earners, in an effort to ease financial strains caused by rising fuel prices amid the war in the Middle East.

According to officials on Monday, the National Assembly has approved a 26.2 trillion-won (17.8 billion dollars) extra budget bill to address the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict, which includes the introduction of the cash assistance plan.

Under the first programme launched in April, the government handed out up to 600,000 won to recipients of basic livelihood security and other vulnerable groups.

The government will begin accepting applications next Monday for the second round of the assistance programme.

Eligible individuals living in the broader Seoul area will receive 100,000 won, while those in areas with declining populations may receive up to 250,000 won each.

Assistance eligibility will be determined by a household’s national health insurance payment in March this year. For single-person households, those who paid 130,000 won or less will be eligible.

In terms of annual income, a single-person household that earns 43.4 million or less a year is expected to be eligible for the assistance. A welfare ministry official, however, noted that eligibility will be based on the national health insurance payment.

Also, about 930,000 households that held assets exceeding 1.2 billion won as of 2025 or earned more than 20 million won in financial income in 2024 will not be eligible for the programme.

The government will accept applications for the cash assistance through July 3. Recipients can receive the assistance through their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards or local currency vouchers.

The funds, which will expire Aug. 31, can only be used at small local businesses with annual sales of 3 billion won or less.

The Issues

The use of national health insurance payments as a strict eligibility threshold may exclude individuals whose current financial situation has changed since the March assessment.

The higher payment tier for regions with declining populations aims to support rural economies but may raise questions regarding geographic equity.

The August 31 expiration date and the restriction to businesses with sales under 3 billion won are intended to force immediate local consumption, though it limits where recipients can spend the aid.

What’s Being Said

“the high-oil price support fund is expected to reduce the people’s burdens stemming from the prolonged war in the Middle East and revive dampened consumption,’’ said Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung.

A welfare ministry official noted that “eligibility will be based on the national health insurance payment.”

Officials confirmed that households with assets exceeding 1.2 billion won as of 2025 “will not be eligible for the programme.”

What’s Next

The application portal will open next Monday for all eligible households to begin the registration process.

Funds will be distributed via credit, debit, or local currency vouchers following the approval of applications.

All distributed assistance must be spent by the August 31 deadline, after which any remaining balance will expire.

Bottom Line

South Korea is utilizing a 26.2 trillion-won extra budget to provide targeted cash injections to 70 per cent of its population, aiming to offset rising energy costs and stimulate small local businesses.