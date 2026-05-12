ASEAN leaders commit to food and energy security at 48th summit

Key points

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn outlined the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit, which concluded in the Philippines.

Leaders committed to operationalising the ASEAN Power Grid to facilitate cross-border electricity trade.

The summit called for the swift ratification of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement to stabilize supply chains.

Outcomes included a focus on open and predictable food markets and improved monitoring of regional food reserves.

A statement was issued on the Middle East crisis, focusing on regional resilience and the protection of ASEAN nationals abroad.

Main Story

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening energy and food security while enhancing protection for ASEAN nationals globally.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn announced these outcomes on Monday, May 11, 2026, following the conclusion of the 48th ASEAN Summit held in the Philippines. D

uring the sessions, regional leaders emphasized the need for stable and reliable supply chains and an accelerated transition to renewable energy sources. A primary technical objective highlighted was the swift ratification of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement.

To ensure affordable energy access across the bloc’s 11 member states, leaders stressed the necessity of operationalising the ASEAN Power Grid. This infrastructure is intended to facilitate cross-border electricity trade throughout the region.

Regarding food security, the summit advocated for open and predictable markets and stronger supply chain connectivity, alongside improved monitoring of regional food reserves. In response to global instability, the leaders also issued a statement on the Middle East crisis, which outlined specific measures to strengthen ASEAN’s resilience in energy, food, finance, and the protection of its citizens stationed abroad.

The Issues

Operationalising a unified power grid across 11 nations involves significant regulatory hurdles and varying levels of domestic infrastructure development.

Global geopolitical shifts, particularly the crisis in the Middle East, pose direct threats to the region’s energy and financial supply chain stability.

Ensuring food security requires member states to maintain a delicate balance between open market policies and the protection of national food reserves.

What’s Being Said

Leaders called for the “maintenance of stable and reliable supply chains and accelerated transition to renewable energy,” according to Kao Kim Hourn.

The summit stressed the need to “operationalise the ASEAN Power Grid to facilitate cross-border electricity trade and ensure affordable energy access.”

On food security, leaders advocated for “open and predictable markets, stronger supply chain connectivity and improved monitoring of regional food reserves.”

What’s Next

Member states are expected to begin the domestic legislative processes required for the swift ratification of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement.

Technical working groups will continue to meet to discuss the physical and regulatory integration of the ASEAN Power Grid.

The bloc will monitor the implementation of the resilience measures outlined in the statement on the Middle East crisis to protect economic and human interests.

Bottom Line

The 48th ASEAN Summit has centered on practical integration, with leaders prioritizing the ASEAN Power Grid and unified petroleum security to shield the region from global energy and food supply shocks.