Lagos State inaugurates technical committee for commercial biogas and biomethane production

Keypoints

The Lagos State Government has established a technical committee to drive commercial biogas and biomethane production.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that 45 per cent of the 13,000 metric tonnes of waste generated daily in Lagos is organic and suitable for fuel conversion.

The state has converted 152 First and Last Mile buses from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

A 90-day pilot for electric buses moved over 150,000 passengers and prevented approximately 200,000 kilogrammes of carbon emissions.

Through a partnership with United Bank for Africa, 2,000 CNG-powered trucks are being introduced to replace old haulage vehicles.

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a technical committee to drive commercial biogas and biomethane production across the state.

The initiative is designed to reduce dependence on imported fuel and support cleaner, sustainable energy solutions for residents and businesses.

Speaking at a ministerial press briefing in Lagos on Monday, May 11, 2026, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, confirmed the committee’s inauguration.

Osiyemi said the committee comprised representatives from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, brought together to ensure coordinated implementation. He explained that feasibility studies had shown biogas and biomethane could serve as viable alternatives to conventional diesel usage.

“Lagos generates about 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with 45 per cent organic content. This organic waste can be converted into biomethane fuel locally at significantly lower production costs,” he said.

According to him, the newly established committee would accelerate the journey towards full commercial-scale production across the state.

On environmental sustainability, Osiyemi said the government had introduced several programmes aimed at cutting emissions and improving urban cleanliness.

He said one major intervention involved converting 152 First and Last Mile buses from petrol-powered systems to cleaner CNG engines. The commissioner also highlighted progress on the state’s seven-line electric rail network, designed to support mass urban mobility. He added that diesel-powered bus operations were gradually being replaced with cleaner alternatives including electricity, biogas and CNG technologies. O

siyemi revealed that CNG buses introduced since 2022 had transported more than 600,000 passengers statewide, reducing operational fuel costs by nearly 50 per cent. According to him, two electric buses deployed on Bus Rapid Transit corridors completed a successful 90-day pilot operation, moving over 150,000 passengers while preventing roughly 200,000 kilogrammes of carbon emissions.

He also disclosed that the state introduced 2,000 CNG-powered trucks under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s haulage reform programme in partnership with United Bank for Africa. The commissioner further highlighted a sustainability conference themed ‘Harnessing Clean Urban Transport Innovation and Investment in Africa’ and initiatives like E1 Sport Series and EcoMove Lagos, noting that more electric and CNG-powered vehicles are now entering the e-hailing sector.

The Issues

Managing the logistics of collecting and processing 5,850 metric tonnes of organic waste daily requires a highly efficient waste-to-energy infrastructure.

While CNG has reduced fuel costs by 50 per cent, the initial capital investment for converting large bus fleets and haulage trucks remains high.

Expanding the seven-line electric rail network requires a consistent and high-capacity power supply, which is a major variable in large-scale urban mobility.

What’s Being Said

“Lagos generates about 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with 45 per cent organic content. This organic waste can be converted into biomethane fuel locally at significantly lower production costs,” said Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

“The newly established committee would accelerate the journey towards full commercial-scale production across the state,” the commissioner added.

“The programme is replacing old, unsafe trucks linked with road accidents across the state. It is also promoting safer and cleaner haulage operations within Lagos,” Osiyemi stated regarding the CNG truck rollout.

What’s Next

The technical committee will begin coordinating with private sector investors to set up biogas processing plants across designated sites in Lagos.

More electric buses are expected to be deployed following the successful completion of the 90-day pilot on BRT corridors.

The state government will continue the phased conversion of First and Last Mile buses and the integration of the seven-line electric rail system.

Bottom Line

Lagos State is leveraging its massive organic waste output to create a local fuel economy, transitioning its public transport and haulage sectors from fossil fuels to biogas, CNG, and electric power.