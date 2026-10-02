Airtel Money prices London IPO at £1.96 per share to achieve £5.3bn valuation

KEY POINTS

Airtel Money has priced its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange at £1.96 per share, establishing an estimated market capitalization of £5.3 billion upon admission.

The offering consists entirely of secondary shares sold by existing holders, with no new capital being raised for the mobile money business.

Conditional trading is slated to begin on October 9, 2026, with full admission expected on October 14, positioning the company for potential inclusion in FTSE UK indices.

MAIN STORY

Airtel Money has advanced from its September intention-to-float announcement to the pricing stage for its proposed London Stock Exchange listing, setting its initial public offering price at £1.96 per share.

The valuation implies an estimated market capitalization of approximately £5.3 billion, or $7.0 billion, upon admission to the Main Market.

The transaction marks a major milestone in the separation of Airtel Money into an independent publicly traded entity. The offering involves the sale of 270 million existing shares by current holders generating approximately £529.2 million at the offer price alongside an over-allotment option for an additional 27 million shares. Airtel Africa will not sell shares in the core offering beyond potential over-allotment allocations and intends to retain its position as a long-term strategic shareholder.

Airtel Money has applied for admission of its ordinary shares to the equity shares category of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Official List and trading on the London Stock Exchange, with admission anticipated on October 14, 2026, following conditional trading starting October 9. Based on current share distribution projections, public ownership is expected to reach 16.5 per cent, potentially rising to 17.5 per cent if the over-allotment option is fully exercised, meeting the threshold for eligibility in FTSE UK indices.

THE ISSUES

Structuring major fintech spin-offs as secondary equity offerings allows parent groups to unlock capital value while establishing standalone market valuations. Achieving sufficient free float and regulatory compliance is vital for newly admitted international listings to secure inclusion in benchmark stock indices.

WHAT’S NEXT

Market participants will monitor conditional trading sessions beginning October 9 ahead of the official admission and commencement of unconditional dealings on October 14.

BOTTOM LINE

Airtel Money has priced its London Stock Exchange initial public offering at £1.96 per share, valuing the mobile money operator at £5.3 billion ahead of its mid-October market debut.