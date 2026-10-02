Heirs Energies boosts Seplat stake to 21.07% following £53m share acquisition

KEY POINTS

Heirs Energies Limited, a firm linked to Tony Elumelu, has acquired six million ordinary shares in Seplat Energy for approximately £53.22 million.

The transaction lifts the combined holdings of entities controlled by Elumelu to 126.4 million shares, representing a 21.07 per cent voting interest in the energy company.

Executed at £8.87 per share, the disclosure complies with regulatory guidelines set by the exchange and market abuse regulations.

MAIN STORY

Heirs Energies Limited has expanded its investment portfolio by purchasing six million ordinary shares in Seplat Energy Plc, according to a recent market disclosure. Executed at a price of £8.87 per share, the transaction amounts to an acquisition value of approximately £53.22 million.

The latest purchase brings Heirs Energies Limited’s direct shareholding in the energy firm to 27,943,867 shares. When combined with existing holdings managed through Heirs Holdings Limited, entities controlled by Non-Executive Director Tony Elumelu now command a total of 126.4 million shares. Based on an issued share capital of 599,944,561 units, this aggregate holding translates to a 21.07 per cent voting interest in Seplat Energy.

The company formally notified the market of the transaction in adherence to Rule 17.15(c) of The Exchange’s Issuers’ Rulebook and Article 19(3) of the United Kingdom Market Abuse Regulations.

Market analysts note that while the acquisition strengthens the position of a major strategic investor, its broader significance should be weighed against the company’s underlying production forecasts, earnings reports, dividend performance, and overall portfolio strategy.

THE ISSUES

Expanding strategic shareholdings by prominent business leaders underscores long-term confidence in Nigeria’s upstream energy sector amidst shifting regulatory and operational landscapes. Managing concentrated voting interests requires rigorous adherence to corporate governance standards and regulatory disclosure frameworks.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

No direct stakeholder quotes were provided in the source material.

WHAT’S NEXT

Market observers and institutional investors will monitor upcoming financial disclosures and production reports to evaluate how major stakeholder alignments influence Seplat Energy’s strategic direction.

BOTTOM LINE

Heirs Energies has increased its equity stake in Seplat Energy to 21.07 per cent following a multi-million-pound share acquisition, reinforcing its strategic footprint in the company.