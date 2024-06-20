Germany Defeat Hungary 2-0 To Secure Euro Last 16 Place

In a 2-0 victory over an enterprising Hungary, hosts Germany on Wednesday became the first team to advance to the Euro 2024 round of sixteen thanks to goals from Ilkay Gündogan and the contentious goal of Jamal Musiala.

Given the circumstances in Group C and Croatia’s previous tie with Albania, at least two of the third-place teams will be unable to match Germany’s six points. Together with the top two teams from each of the six groups, the four best third-placed teams would also advance to the knockout stages.

Julian Nagelsmann surprisingly started with the same lineup after Germany’s 5-1 thumping of Scotland lit up the tournament opener. Hungary, who fell to Switzerland 3-1 in the opening game, had a strong start, but Germany scored the first goal halfway through the first half.

Musiala rifled home his second of the tournament after good work from captain Gündogan. Hungary appealed for a foul by Gündogan in the box before he pulled it back, but a video review allowed the goal.

Hungary continued to threaten but Gündogan settled matters on 67 minutes when he swept in left back Maximilian Mittelstädt’s low cross.

Manuel Neuer was kept busy on his 17th Euro appearance as he moved level with ex-Italy icon Gianluigi Buffon as the goalkeeper with the most Euro outings.

The Marco Rossi’s side also had a goal ruled out for offside. Hungary’s hopes of progressing are slim but they next meet Scotland, who will later play against Switzerland in the other Group A game.