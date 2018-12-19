Gareth Bale Scores Hat trick, as Real Madrid Qualify for Club World Cup Final

Real Madrid will meet Al Ain in the Club World Cup final on 22 December, after thrashing Asian qualifiers Kashima Antlers 3-1 at the Zayed Sport City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Madrid qualified with a hat trick by Gareth Bale, who scored the first goal just before the break. On resumption, Bale banged in two more goals within three minutes.

And as if Madrid were saying the job was already accomplished, the Welsh star was substituted in the 60th minute, with Marco Asensio.

Kashima had a consolatory goal in the 78th minute. And the goal had to be VAR-checked by the referee before it was accepted for play to continue.

Madrid are now within a touching distance for a record fourth success in this competition, and their third triumph in a row.

Real are currently tied with their La Liga rivals Barcelona, having each won it three times before, but it would be a major surprise if the European champions were not hoisting the trophy again on Saturday, when they face hosts Al Ain in the final.

Bale had missed the 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano last weekend with an ankle problem but he was in irresistible form, albeit against limited opposition.

The Welshman joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only player to score in three separate Club World Cup tournaments while his treble, coming either side of half-time, is the fastest in the history of the competition.

“Bale ate everything today, the floodlights, the stands, the nets,” coach Santiago Solari said. “He has shown what a player he is and what he can do. So let him rest and eat the nets again on Saturday.”

Kashima Antlers, from Japan’s J1 League, qualified after winning the Asian Champions League last month. Despite a lively start and a late consolation from Shoma Doi, they were clearly second best.

Bale now has 10 goals in 21 games for Real Madrid this season while victory will also come as a relief to Solari.

“We see the final as a reward for this team that has been together a long time and given great joy to Madrid fans,” Solari said.

Madrid were still sleeping during the opening 10 minutes and Antlers should have led, as Serginho’s shot was tipped wide by Thibaut Courtois before Gen Shoji failed to connect with a free header three yards out.

They soon found their rhythm, however, with Karim Benzema twice shooting straight at the goalkeeper while Bale had an effort blocked after nipping between the Antlers central defenders.

Madrid’s front two were tying Antlers in knots and two minutes before half-time, Bale struck. A neat one-two with Marcelo on the edge of the area set him in behind and Bale guided the bouncing ball into the far corner.

Benzema had a shot cleared off the line at the start of the second half but Madrid did not have long to wait.

Bale scored twice in as many minutes as first, he capitalised on a poor backpass from Shuto Yamamoto and then drove into the far corner after Marcelo had, again, teed him up.