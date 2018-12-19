NNPC Directs Subsidiary to Investigate Cause of Explosion

December 19, 2018
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Wednesday disclosed it has directed its subsidiary, Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), to carry out a full investigation to establish the cause of the fire outbreak, which occurred in Lagos in the early hours of Wednesday.

The inferno occurred on a portion of its vandalised petroleum products pipeline at the Abule Egba area of Lagos.

It said the NPSC would also begin the repair of the broken line immediately, assuring that the incident will not result to scarcity of petroleum products within Lagos and its immediate environs.

NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in a statement, assured of adequate petroleum products supply in Lagos and its environs despite the pipeline fire incident.

Baru, said the NNPC had effectively put in place strategies to ensure that the unfortunate incident would not undermine products supplies during the festive period.

He maintained that the NNPC had enough stock of petrol, and other products, adding that the company’s petrol stock would last about 45 days even in the absence of fresh supplies.

Baru equally advised members of the public not to engage in panic buying, and commiserated with families of the victims of the fire incident, while admonishing Nigerians to stay away from NNPC’s pipelines.

