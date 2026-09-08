FRSC seeks traditional rulers’ support to curb Osun road crashes

Key Points

FRSC records 220 road crashes and 60 deaths in Osun in one year.

Sector Commander asks traditional rulers to help discourage dangerous driving.

Corps urges passengers to report reckless or impaired drivers.

Main Story

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun has called for stronger involvement of traditional rulers and community leaders in efforts to reduce road traffic crashes across the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Adebayo, made the appeal on Monday during a visit to the Olufi of Gbonganland, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, in Gbongan.

Adebayo said traditional institutions could use their influence within communities to shape road-user behaviour and encourage safer driving practices.

He disclosed that 220 road traffic crashes involving 300 vehicles were recorded in Osun last year, resulting in 60 deaths and injuries to several other people.

According to him, dangerous driving, excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, distraction, route violation and overloading were among the factors contributing to the crashes.

He therefore urged traditional chiefs and members of the Olufi-in-Council to use their positions to discourage practices that put motorists, passengers and other road users at risk.

Adebayo also called on passengers to intervene when drivers transporting them engage in reckless behaviour.

He said passengers should speak up if drivers were speeding excessively, driving dangerously or suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The sector commander advised passengers to insist that such drivers stop the journey and report them to the nearest FRSC patrol team or police station where necessary.

He reiterated the corps’ warning that “speeding thrills but kills faster”, urging motorists to place safety ahead of speed and convenience.

Adebayo said reducing road crashes required collective action, with community-based interventions complementing the work of traffic and law enforcement agencies.

Responding, the Olufi of Gbonganland acknowledged the importance of the FRSC’s road safety responsibilities and pledged the support of the traditional institution towards protecting lives in Gbonganland and surrounding communities.

The monarch, who was represented by the Balogun of Gbonganland, Chief Quasim Onikepe, said the engagement would also help strengthen the relationship between the FRSC and the traditional institution.

The FRSC also inaugurated a mini library for officers at its Gbongan Unit Command during the visit. The facility was an initiative of the Gbongan Unit Commander, Dr Jude Odinfono.

The Issues

The number of crashes recorded in Osun points to the continuing road safety risks associated with driver behaviour and other road-user practices.

The FRSC’s approach places traditional institutions alongside enforcement agencies in influencing behaviour at the community level, while also giving passengers a role in challenging unsafe driving.

What’s Being Said

“We are appealing to traditional chiefs and members of the Olufi-in-Council to use their influence to discourage dangerous driving practices and promote a culture of safety among road users.” – Sunday Adebayo, FRSC Osun Sector Commander

“Passengers should insist that such drivers discontinue the journey and promptly report the matter to the nearest FRSC patrol team or the police for appropriate intervention.” – Sunday Adebayo, FRSC Osun Sector Commander

What’s Next

The FRSC is seeking greater cooperation from traditional institutions and community leaders to promote safer road-use practices and reduce crashes across Osun.

The corps will also continue to advise motorists and passengers to identify and report dangerous driving behaviour.

Bottom Line

The FRSC says community involvement is needed to reduce road crashes in Osun, where 220 crashes involving 300 vehicles killed 60 people last year. The corps is asking traditional rulers to use their influence to promote safer driving.