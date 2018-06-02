Former Ekiti Gubernatorial Candidate Opeyemi Bamidele Shot at APC Rally

By
- June 2, 2018
- in POLITICS & GOVERNMENT, SOCIETY
63
0
Opeyemi Bamidele

Two members of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been shot at the party secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, during a reception organized for the governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The victims are Mr. oveer, a member of the seventh House of Representatives and governorship aspirant in Ekiti, and one other person.

It was reported that the bullet came from the rifle of a mobile policeman who was among those deployed to ensure security.

Mr. Bamidele has been rushed to an unknown hospital for treatment. However, the yet-to-be-identified second victim is said to be dead.

