Former Ekiti Gubernatorial Candidate Opeyemi Bamidele Shot at APC Rally

Two members of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been shot at the party secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, during a reception organized for the governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The victims are Mr. oveer, a member of the seventh House of Representatives and governorship aspirant in Ekiti, and one other person.

It was reported that the bullet came from the rifle of a mobile policeman who was among those deployed to ensure security.

Mr. Bamidele has been rushed to an unknown hospital for treatment. However, the yet-to-be-identified second victim is said to be dead.