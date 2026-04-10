FG, Nestlé Nigeria sign MoU to establish dairy skills centre in FCT

Key points:

FG partners Nestlé Nigeria to boost dairy production through skills development

New centre to prioritise hands-on training in modern dairy farming techniques

Initiative targets productivity gaps and $1.5bn annual dairy import bill

Main story:

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nestlé Nigeria Plc to establish a Dairy Technical Skills Development Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s dairy value chain.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, disclosed this in a statement shared via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday in Abuja.

Maiha described the partnership as a strategic intervention aimed at addressing longstanding structural challenges in Nigeria’s dairy industry, particularly the gap in technical expertise and practical farm management skills.

According to him, despite Nigeria’s vast livestock resources, the sector continues to underperform due to reliance on traditional pastoral systems, which yield an average of one to two litres of milk per cow daily.

He attributed the low productivity to poor husbandry practices, inadequate feed formulation, limited access to clean water, climate change impacts, and insufficient knowledge in critical areas such as artificial insemination, herd health management, and milk hygiene.

“These challenges have significantly constrained output and contributed to post-harvest losses, resulting in an estimated $1.5 billion annual import bill for dairy products,” the minister said.

What’s being said:

Maiha noted that the proposed centre would serve as a practical knowledge hub designed to transition Nigeria’s dairy sector from traditional methods to a modern, globally competitive system.

He emphasised that the training model would prioritise hands-on experience, with a curriculum structured around 70 per cent practical farm work and 30 per cent classroom instruction.

“The goal is to ensure trainees acquire real-world skills—from breeding and calf management to milking techniques, hygiene compliance, and feed management—necessary for running efficient dairy enterprises,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, said the success of the initiative would be measured by improved farm productivity, better household incomes, and enhanced nutrition outcomes.

She noted that the partnership is designed to translate investment and technical knowledge into tangible benefits for farmers and producers nationwide.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini, said the MoU formalises a long-term commitment to building local capacity in the dairy sector.

He added that the skills development centre would play a critical role in improving productivity, ensuring quality standards, and promoting sustainability across the dairy value chain.

What’s next:

The Federal Government and Nestlé Nigeria are expected to commence implementation of the project, including curriculum development and infrastructure setup, with a focus on aligning training standards with global best practices.

Bottom line:

The FG–Nestlé partnership signals a targeted push to close Nigeria’s dairy production gap through skills development, with the potential to reduce import dependence and drive sustainable growth in the livestock sector.