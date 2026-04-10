The Key to Nigeria’s Solar Future Is Inside This Simba Solar Training Centre in Lagos

Nigeria’s solar market is expanding rapidly—but sustainable growth depends on skilled technicians.

In this video, BizWatch Nigeria takes you inside Simba Solar’s training and service centre in Lagos, where professionals are trained, systems are tested, and real solutions are developed. Featuring insights from Sunit Arya and the training team, we explore what it takes to get solar right in Nigeria and why human expertise is critical to the country’s energy transition.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/048wROPmYZ4

Read more: https://bizwatchnigeria.ng/category/biz-renewables/

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