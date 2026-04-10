NBA raises alarm over court interference in party affairs Ahead of 2027 polls

Key points:

NBA warns courts and lawyers against interference in party affairs, citing Electoral Act 2027

INEC’s refusal to recognise ADC factions fuels legal dispute and political tension

Opposition realignments deepen tensions between ADC, PDP, and APC ahead of 2027

Main story:

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has raised concerns over increasing judicial interference in the internal affairs of political parties, warning that the trend could undermine Nigeria’s democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, NBA President Afam Osigwe criticised lawyers and courts for allegedly disregarding provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, particularly Section 83, which bars judicial intervention in intra-party disputes.

The warning follows escalating legal and political tensions triggered by the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove and withhold recognition of competing leadership factions within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on its official portal, pending the outcome of ongoing litigation.

The crisis reached a boiling point on Wednesday, when opposition leaders and ADC members staged a protest at INEC headquarters in Abuja under the banner #OccupyINEC, accusing the commission of вмешling in party affairs and weakening democratic structures.

BizWatch Nigeria had earlier reported the protest, which drew prominent political figures and party loyalists demanding transparency and neutrality from the electoral body. Read full report here: https://bizwatchnigeria.ng/adc-protest-inec-abuja-2026

The issues:

At the centre of the controversy is a multi-factional leadership dispute within the ADC, involving blocs aligned with former Senate President David Mark, Nafiu Bala Gombe, and other party stakeholders.

The crisis followed the resignation of former national chairman Ralph Nwosu and the emergence of a new leadership structure, which was immediately contested in court.

Although the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal relating to the dispute, the substantive case remains before the Federal High Court. In response, INEC declined to recognise any faction and removed the party’s leadership listing, effectively freezing its administrative status.

This move has generated sharp divisions, with one faction defending INEC’s action as compliance with judicial processes, while another alleges political interference linked to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The situation is further complicated by shifting political alliances, as the ADC increasingly emerges as a coalition platform attracting figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition blocs.

What’s being said:

Osigwe cautioned that courts must resist being drawn into political disputes, urging judges to decline jurisdiction in matters explicitly barred by law.

He described the filing of such cases by lawyers as an abuse of court process and warned that the NBA would initiate disciplinary proceedings against erring practitioners through the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

The NBA also called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to sanction judicial officers who assume jurisdiction in prohibited cases, while urging INEC to uphold neutrality and public confidence in the electoral process.

What’s next:

As the Federal High Court prepares to deliver a substantive ruling on the ADC leadership dispute, further legal battles and political tensions are expected.

The growing alignment of opposition figures around the ADC, coupled with internal challenges within both the APC and PDP, signals a potentially volatile pre-election landscape.

The NBA’s intervention suggests that disciplinary actions within the legal profession and increased scrutiny of judicial conduct may shape the trajectory of electoral dispute resolution ahead of 2027.

Bottom line:

The unfolding INEC–ADC crisis, combined with judicial controversies and opposition realignments, highlights the fragile balance between law and politics in Nigeria.

The NBA’s warning reinforces the urgency of upholding the Electoral Act, as the credibility of the 2027 elections may ultimately depend on strict adherence to the rule of law and institutional neutrality.