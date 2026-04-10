Nigeria, UN deepen strategic partnership on women and youth empowerment

Key points:

FG, UN strengthen collaboration on youth and women empowerment initiatives

Focus areas include financial inclusion, skills development, and job creation

UN underscores Nigeria’s global role in advancing youth development

Main story:

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the United Nations to accelerate the empowerment of women and youths across Nigeria.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima made this known on Friday while receiving a delegation from the UN, led by Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs, Felipe Paullier, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Shettima said the renewed partnership would focus on critical areas such as financial inclusion, skills development, peace and security, and job creation, in line with the administration’s broader development agenda.

He noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu recognises the strategic importance of young people as drivers of national growth and transformation.

According to him, the government is committed to harnessing Nigeria’s growing youth population as a demographic advantage.

“President Tinubu believes strongly in gender equality and youth empowerment. This administration is determined to transform our demographic bulge into demographic dividends,” Shettima said.

He added that the government is exploring the establishment of institutional frameworks, in collaboration with the UN and other development partners, to advance policies and programmes targeted at women and young people.

What’s being said:

Speaking earlier, Paullier said the UN delegation’s visit was aimed at reinforcing support for Nigeria’s development priorities, particularly in youth-focused interventions.

He described Nigeria as a “vibrant country” with immense potential, noting that its young population remains central to its socio-economic progress.

Paullier emphasised that placing young people at the centre of policymaking would accelerate innovation and sustainable development.

He also highlighted the importance of gender equality, access to quality education, and employment opportunities as key pillars for advancing youth development.

The engagement comes amid renewed global emphasis on youth inclusion and gender equality, following the establishment of a dedicated UN office for youth affairs by the UN General Assembly in 2022.

The office is tasked with coordinating global efforts on youth empowerment, including human rights protection, skills acquisition, and capacity development.

What’s next:

With both parties signalling stronger collaboration, stakeholders expect the rollout of joint programmes and policy frameworks aimed at expanding economic opportunities for women and youths across Nigeria.

Bottom line:

Nigeria’s renewed partnership with the United Nations reflects a strategic push to prioritise youth and women as central pillars of national development, with sustained collaboration expected to drive inclusive growth and long-term socio-economic progress.