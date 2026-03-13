FG launches collateral-free loan scheme to empower smallholder farmers

Key points:

Federal Government introduces collateral-free loans to boost smallholder agriculture.

Loans aimed at increasing productivity, food security, and rural incomes.

Farmers must meet specific eligibility criteria, including active farming and cooperative membership.

Main story:

The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a collateral-free loan programme targeting smallholder farmers across the country. The initiative is designed to provide accessible financing for farmers to purchase critical agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and farming equipment.

The programme aims to strengthen food security, increase rural incomes, and promote sustainable agricultural practices. By removing the need for collateral, the government intends to make financial resources more accessible to farmers who traditionally face barriers in obtaining credit from conventional banks.

To participate, applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged 18 years and above, actively engaged in farming, hold a valid bank account, possess a National Identification Number (NIN), and be members of a recognised farming cooperative within their local government area.

This initiative forms part of a broader government strategy to enhance smallholder agriculture, reduce poverty, and expand financial inclusion in rural communities, ultimately contributing to national economic growth.

The issues:

Smallholder farmers in Nigeria often face limited access to credit, which hampers productivity and income generation. Traditional banking requirements, such as collateral, make it difficult for many farmers to secure financing, limiting their ability to invest in modern farming technologies and improve yields.

What’s next:

Eligible farmers are expected to apply through designated channels, including local cooperatives and banks, for access to the loans. The government will monitor the programme to ensure timely disbursement of funds and assess its impact on agricultural productivity and rural economic development.

Bottom line:

The collateral-free loan scheme represents a strategic effort by the Federal Government to empower smallholder farmers, enhance food security, and stimulate rural economies, while promoting financial inclusion and sustainable agricultural growth.