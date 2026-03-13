MAN advocates tax reforms to boost industrial growth in Cross River

Key points

Manufacturers call for streamlined tax policies to reduce the burden of multiple taxation.

Poor road infrastructure identified as a major constraint to industrial operations in Cross River.

MAN engages Cross River Government to strengthen collaboration and improve the business environment.

Main story

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for comprehensive tax reforms to ease the burden on industries and stimulate manufacturing activities in Cross River State.

The appeal followed a visit by the association’s leadership to Calabar, where discussions were held with the state government on ways to strengthen collaboration and improve the operating environment for manufacturers.

During the visit, the MAN delegation toured the facilities of Boa Yao Huan Jian Iron and Steel Group and Niger Mills Company Limited to assess operational conditions and understand the challenges faced by manufacturers in the state.

The association highlighted multiple taxation as a major concern for industrial operators, noting that companies often face numerous levies from federal, state, and local authorities, which increase production costs and create uncertainty for businesses.

MAN also raised concerns about the poor condition of roads around industrial corridors, which has continued to affect the movement of raw materials and finished products.

Despite the challenges, the association commended the companies visited for their commitment to corporate social responsibility through training programmes, skills development initiatives, and other support for host communities.

The issues

Manufacturers in Cross River State face significant operational challenges, particularly the burden of multiple taxation and inadequate infrastructure. Industry players say excessive levies imposed by different levels of government raise the cost of production and discourage investment.

Poor road networks leading to industrial zones also hinder the efficient transportation of goods and raw materials, affecting productivity and competitiveness.

What’s being said

President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, said the association’s visit was aimed at engaging the state government on key issues affecting manufacturing and identifying areas of partnership that could enhance industrial growth.

“We came to Calabar to meet the state government to discuss issues that concern manufacturing business development in the state and to find ways we can collaborate to boost manufacturing activities,” he said.

Meshioye also expressed concern over the prevalence of multiple taxation, noting that some companies are subjected to as many as 40 different taxes and charges.

“The issue of multiple taxation should be streamlined so that businesses know exactly what they are expected to pay instead of paying several levies at different points,” he said.

Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the visit was part of the association’s engagement with its Cross River and Akwa Ibom branches to assess the challenges faced by member companies and strengthen collaboration with government authorities.

What’s next

MAN is expected to continue its engagement with the Cross River State Government and other stakeholders to address the challenges affecting the manufacturing sector. The association also plans to push for improved infrastructure and better tax coordination across the three tiers of government.

Bottom line

Industry leaders believe that streamlined tax policies and improved infrastructure are essential to unlocking the full potential of manufacturing in Cross River State and strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base.