Women filmmakers lead “rebirth” of Nollywood in Hollywood

KEY POINTS

The 2026 Nollywood in Hollywood showcase in Los Angeles celebrated a “rebirth,” with a spotlight exclusively on films directed by women to mark Women’s History Month.

Founded in 2018 by Ose Oyamendan, the event aims to bridge the cultural and professional gap between Nigeria’s film industry and the international community.

Three major films were featured: Stitches, When Nigeria Happens, and To Adaego With Love.

Despite visa challenges for some participants, organizers described the edition as one of the most successful to date, launching new initiatives for diaspora filmmakers.

MAIN STORY

Nollywood made a high-profile return to the global stage this March as the 2026 “Nollywood in Hollywood” showcase took over Los Angeles. Held in partnership with the American Cinematheque and the USC School of Cinematic Arts, this year’s edition was strategically curated to highlight the feminine perspective in Nigerian storytelling.

Operations Director Maceo Willis noted that the focus on women directors reflects their “growing influence in shaping contemporary Nollywood” and expanding its reach to a worldwide audience.

The event kicked off on March 6 at the historic Aero Theatre with the premiere of Stitches, directed by the acclaimed British-Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso. The film’s star, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, reflected on the full-circle moment, having attended the inaugural 2018 showcase with her film Isoken. “This is a dream coming true in real time,” she remarked, emphasizing the industry’s evolution over the last eight years.

The showcase also featured When Nigeria Happens, directed by Ema Edosio-Deelen, and To Adaego With Love, directed by Nwamaka Chikezie. These screenings drew diverse crowds, including Los Angeles City Council members and leaders from the Pan African Film and Arts Festival. Beyond the screen, the 2026 edition served as a platform for new diaspora-led initiatives designed to foster deeper collaboration and create sustainable pipelines for Nigerian filmmakers in Hollywood.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This edition felt like a rebirth. We are launching initiatives that will benefit the diaspora filmmaking community while continuing to bridge the gap,” stated Maceo Willis , Operations Director.

, Operations Director. Dakore Egbuson-Akande shared her excitement: “I attended the very first Nollywood in Hollywood in 2018… Now in 2026, I’m back with Stitches, and it feels incredible.”

shared her excitement: “I attended the very first Nollywood in Hollywood in 2018… Now in 2026, I’m back with Stitches, and it feels incredible.” Curren D. Price Jr. (LA City Council) emphasized the event’s impact: “This event is about communication and cultural connection… thank you for opening doors for the diaspora.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Diaspora Initiatives: Organizers will officially roll out the newly announced programs aimed at providing technical support and networking for Nigerian filmmakers living abroad.

Organizers will officially roll out the newly announced programs aimed at providing technical support and networking for Nigerian filmmakers living abroad. Cultural Exchange Workshops: Following the showcase, the USC School of Cinematic Arts is expected to host follow-up seminars on the “realities of filmmaking in Nigeria” for film students and professionals.

Following the showcase, the USC School of Cinematic Arts is expected to host follow-up seminars on the “realities of filmmaking in Nigeria” for film students and professionals. 2027 Planning: Development for the 2027 showcase is already underway, with a focus on resolving the visa hurdles that impacted some of this year’s participants.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nollywood’s presence in Los Angeles is no longer just a “visit” but a permanent bridge. By centering the 2026 showcase on women directors, the event highlighted the sophisticated, global appeal of modern Nigerian cinema, proving that even in the face of logistical hurdles like visas, the stories of Nollywood remain an unstoppable cultural export.