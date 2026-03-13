Wema Bank launches hackaholics accelerator 2026 cohort with 10 Nigerian startups

Key points

Wema Bank admits 10 startups into the 2026 Hackaholics Accelerator programme.

Initiative aims to support Nigerian founders in scaling viable technology-driven businesses.

Over $400,000 has been disbursed to innovators since the launch of the Hackaholics platform in 2019.

Main story

Wema Bank has launched the 2026 cohort of its Hackaholics Accelerator Programme, admitting 10 startups into the selective growth initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s startup ecosystem.

The Hackaholics Accelerator, an advanced programme under the bank’s Hackaholics innovation platform, is designed to support promising startups by providing mentorship, strategic guidance and access to networks that can help them scale their businesses sustainably.

The programme marks an expansion of Wema Bank’s innovation drive, which began six years ago with Hackaholics as a competition platform encouraging technology-driven solutions from young Nigerians. The accelerator programme now focuses on supporting startups beyond ideation by helping founders develop scalable and investment-ready ventures.

The 2026 cohort consists of the top 10 performing finalists from the Hackaholics 6.0 competition. The selected startups include Farmslate, Ploy, Stocmed, Feest (Chao), Varsityscape, MamaAlert, Sane, Cyclex, Kieva and Loocomo.

Participants in the programme will undergo intensive training sessions led by industry experts across critical areas of startup development, including business strategy, innovation management, data transformation and investor relations.

The programme also provides founders with access to mentorship from experienced professionals across Nigeria’s innovation and startup ecosystem.

Hackaholics Accelerator is supported by Wema Bank’s broader innovation infrastructure, including IDEAx Labs, the bank’s innovation and venture platform, as well as its corporate venture programme, which facilitates partnerships, infrastructure support and access to capital for emerging startups.

Since its launch in 2019, Hackaholics has attracted more than 15,000 applicants and supported the development of hundreds of digital solutions across sectors. Through the platform, Wema Bank has also provided over $400,000 in funding to young innovators and technology entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The issues

Nigeria’s startup ecosystem continues to expand rapidly, driven by innovation in sectors such as financial technology, health technology, agriculture and digital services.

However, many early-stage startups struggle to transition from idea-stage development to sustainable growth due to limited access to mentorship, funding and strategic networks.

Accelerator programmes such as Hackaholics aim to bridge this gap by providing structured support systems that enable startups to refine their business models and prepare for long-term scalability.

What’s being said

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said the programme demonstrates the bank’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs beyond the ideation stage.

“Over the past six years, Hackaholics has grown into more than a competition; it has become a platform that reveals the depth of innovation and entrepreneurial potential that exists across Nigeria,” Oseni said.

“With this second edition of Hackaholics Accelerator, we are taking the next step by supporting founders beyond the ideation stage and into the process of building sustainable businesses.”

Chief Transformation Officer of Wema Bank, Babatunde Mumuni, said the selected startups already demonstrate strong growth potential and will benefit from structured mentorship during the programme.

“The startups selected for this cohort already have strong foundations, with products already in market, early traction and clear potential for growth,” Mumuni said.

“What Hackaholics Accelerator provides is the environment to strengthen those foundations through hands-on mentorship, strategic guidance and access to the right networks.”

What’s next

The selected startups will undergo a series of training sessions and mentorship engagements led by industry experts over the course of the accelerator programme.

Participants are expected to refine their business models, strengthen market traction and prepare for expansion and potential investment opportunities.

Bottom line

Through the Hackaholics Accelerator programme, Wema Bank is positioning itself as a key supporter of Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem by helping promising startups transition from early-stage ideas to sustainable, growth-driven businesses.