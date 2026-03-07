FG diverts Lagos-Ibadan traffic for two-week Kara Bridge repairs

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 7, 2026

Key Points

Federal Ministry of Works announces temporary traffic diversion on Kara Bridge outbound Lagos

Repair works on damaged expansion joints scheduled from March 10 to March 24, 2026

Motorists advised to use alternative routes through Shimawa, Mosinmi, and the Epe corridor

Main Story

The Federal Ministry of Works has issued a traffic advisory announcing temporary diversions along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway as repair work begins on damaged expansion joints at Kara Bridge, outbound Lagos.

According to a statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Olayiwola Komolafe, the maintenance operation will commence on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and is expected to last approximately two weeks, concluding on March 24, 2026.

The ministry said the partial closure is necessary to allow engineers replace deteriorating expansion joints that have been identified as potential safety hazards along the busy interstate corridor.

To minimise disruptions during the construction period, motorists travelling from Ikorodu toward Mowe, Sagamu, or Ibadan have been advised to divert through Shimawa or Mosinmi routes. Meanwhile, drivers leaving Lagos Island are encouraged to use the Epe corridor via Ijebu Ode as an alternative route to reach Sagamu, Ibadan, or Mowe.

The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s busiest highways, linking the commercial capital Lagos with major economic hubs across the South-West and Northern regions. Authorities say the repair work is essential to maintain road safety and prevent structural damage to the bridge.

The development follows an earlier announcement in February in which the ministry disclosed plans for a six-week phased repair programme covering Kara Bridge, Magboro Bridge, and Arepo–Punch Bridge.

What’s Being Said

“A shorter route may not necessarily be the fastest, and motorists are advised to plan their journeys early, obey traffic management directives, and drive cautiously around the work zone,” the Federal Ministry of Works said in its advisory statement.

The ministry added: “The Federal Ministry of Works regrets any inconvenience this temporary partial closure may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the motoring public as efforts continue to ensure the safety and durability of the nation’s road infrastructure.”

What’s Next