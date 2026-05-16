NEMA Warns Public After Suspected Hackers Breach Official Website

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that its official website was breached by suspected hackers.

The agency said technical teams are working to secure the platform and restore normal operations.

Nigerians have been warned to ignore suspicious messages, fake announcements, or fraudulent requests linked to the compromised website.

The incident adds to growing concerns over cybersecurity threats targeting public institutions in Nigeria.

Main Story

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted Nigerians to an unauthorized breach of its official website, warning members of the public to avoid engaging with suspicious content or financial solicitations that may emerge from the compromised platform.

In a statement issued on May 15, 2026, the emergency management agency disclosed that suspected hackers gained unauthorized access to its digital platform, prompting an immediate technical response aimed at containing the breach and restoring normal operations.

According to the agency, efforts are currently underway to secure the website, investigate the nature of the attack, and strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure against future threats.

NEMA advised the public to exercise caution while interacting with information connected to its website during the recovery period.

“The general public is strongly advised to disregard any suspicious content, misleading information, unauthorized announcements, or fraudulent solicitations for money that may appear on the compromised website or be circulated through related channels,” the agency stated.

The agency also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the incident and assured Nigerians that the situation is being addressed with urgency.

The development comes at a time when cyberattacks on government institutions, businesses, and critical public infrastructure are becoming increasingly common globally. In Nigeria, public agencies have faced growing pressure to improve digital security systems as more government services migrate online.

Cybersecurity analysts have repeatedly warned that attacks targeting official websites can expose sensitive information, disrupt public communication channels, and create opportunities for online fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting citizens.

What’s Being Said

NEMA said it remains committed to restoring full functionality to its website while ensuring the security of its digital platforms.

“The Agency regrets any inconvenience this situation may cause and assures the public that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue promptly and strengthen the security of its digital platforms,” the statement added.

Although the agency did not disclose the extent of the breach or whether sensitive data was compromised, officials indicated that technical teams are actively investigating the incident.

What’s Next

NEMA is expected to complete a forensic review of the breach to determine how the attackers gained access to the platform and whether any internal systems or public data were affected.

The agency may also implement additional cybersecurity safeguards, including tighter access controls, enhanced monitoring systems, and stronger digital authentication protocols to prevent future incidents.

Industry observers expect the incident to renew conversations around cybersecurity readiness within Nigeria’s public sector, particularly as government agencies continue expanding their digital operations.

Bottom Line

The breach of NEMA’s official website highlights the growing cybersecurity risks facing public institutions in Nigeria’s expanding digital ecosystem. While the agency works to restore and secure its platform, the incident serves as another reminder of the need for stronger cyber defence systems across government infrastructure.