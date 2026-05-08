Prominent Elon Musk critic Brian Krassenstein buys Tesla cybertruck, citing family safety and efficiency

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 8, 2026

Key Points

Brian Krassenstein, a longtime vocal critic of Elon Musk, publicly announced purchasing a Tesla Cybertruck, emphasizing family safety and lower emissions over politics.

The Cybertruck is the only U.S. pickup truck to earn both IIHS Top Safety Pick+ under stricter 2026 standards and a perfect NHTSA 5-star overall rating.

Announcement triggered backlash, including follower losses and death threats, highlighting ongoing cultural polarization around Tesla products.

Main Story

Brian Krassenstein, a prominent social media influencer and frequent critic of Elon Musk, announced on X that he has purchased a Tesla Cybertruck. In a post accompanied by a photo of the vehicle in his garage, Krassenstein stated: “I might get hate for this too but I bought a Cybertruck. With a young family, safety was important and so is not polluting the atmosphere with $5 a gallon gasoline.”

He clarified that the decision had “nothing to do with Elon or politics,” noting his existing Tesla charger, prior Tesla ownership qualifying him for discounts and Full Self-Driving upgrades, and the truck’s strong safety credentials.

The move drew swift backlash from some followers, with Krassenstein reporting the loss of approximately 6,000 followers and even receiving death threats. In response, he posted a satirical AI-generated image of a traditional gas-guzzling truck, joking about trading in the Cybertruck to better align with critics’ expectations.

The Issues (Optional Context)

The episode underscores the practical appeal of Tesla’s flagship pickup amid polarized perceptions. While the Cybertruck has become a cultural symbol, its design — featuring an ultra-hard stainless steel exoskeleton — contributes to exceptional structural rigidity and crash performance that conventional stamped panels cannot easily replicate. This has translated into top-tier independent safety validations at a time when U.S. pickup buyers prioritize family protection alongside utility.

What’s Being Said

Krassenstein defended the purchase on practical grounds: “I have a tesla charger in my garage. I wanted Full Self Driving and the upgrades in the future… It has nothing to do with Elon or politics.”

Elon Musk replied to the discussion, highlighting the vehicle’s driving experience: “Only when you drive the Cybertruck do you realize how incredible it is: a bulletproof tank that moves like a million dollar sports car!” He also addressed the angular design necessitated by the material.

Industry observers and X users noted the irony, with accounts like Mario Nawfal amplifying the story as evidence that product merits can transcend personal or political differences.

What’s Next

Tesla continues to ramp Cybertruck production and deliveries, with ongoing software updates enhancing Full Self-Driving capabilities. The company faces broader market dynamics, including competition in the EV pickup segment and evolving U.S. policy on electric vehicles. Krassenstein indicated he stands by the practical rationale and has continued engaging critics on the platform.

The Bottom Line

Even vocal critics are choosing the Cybertruck when data on safety, efficiency, and total cost of ownership align with personal needs. This purchase illustrates how Tesla’s engineering strengths — validated by top independent ratings — can cut through cultural noise, potentially broadening the vehicle’s appeal beyond its core enthusiast base in a competitive automotive landscape.