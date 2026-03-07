Tinubu approves 65 ambassadorial postings across key global missions

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 7, 2026

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu assigns 65 ambassadors-designate to foreign missions and multilateral bodies

Senate confirmed the nominees in December 2025 following Foreign Affairs Committee screening

Foreign Affairs Ministry begins induction process pending diplomatic approval from host nations

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors-designate and high commissioners to Nigeria’s diplomatic missions across the world, marking one of the largest batches of postings since the start of his administration.

The announcement was made Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who confirmed that the list comprises 31 non-career ambassadors and 34 career diplomats assigned to bilateral missions and international organisations, including the United Nations.

According to the presidency, the Senate confirmed all nominees in December 2025 after a screening process conducted by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. Following the confirmations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now been directed to begin preparations for the diplomats to assume their duties abroad.

Under the approved postings, Aminu Dalhatu will serve as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, while Lateef Kayode Are has been assigned to the United States. Former Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole will represent Nigeria in Canada, and businessman and political commentator Reno Omokri has been posted to Mexico.

Other prominent assignments include Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau to China, Femi Fani-Kayode to Germany, Olufemi Pedro to Australia, and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Among the career diplomats, Nigeria appointed Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru to India, Ambassador Shehu Ilu Barde to Ghana, Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris to the Netherlands, and Ambassador Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel to Belgium.

Officials said the ambassadors will formally assume their diplomatic roles only after receiving agrément, the formal approval granted by host governments before foreign envoys can take up their assignments.

What’s Being Said

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for High Commissioner-designate Aminu Dalhatu and from France for Ambassador Ayodele Oke,” said Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Onanuga added that the nominations of the remaining envoys have been transmitted to their respective host governments, where they are currently awaiting diplomatic clearance before deployment.

What’s Next