Vehicle imports surge 67% as Nigeria’s port reforms drive trade expansion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 11, 2026

Key Points

Vehicle imports into Nigeria rose by 67% in the first quarter of 2026.

The Nigerian Ports Authority handled 58,870 vehicle units, up from 35,262 units in Q1 2025.

Cargo throughput climbed 11.6% year-on-year to 32.38 million metric tons.

Export container traffic and transshipment activities recorded significant growth amid ongoing port reforms.

Main Story

Nigeria’s maritime sector recorded strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, with vehicle imports jumping 67% year-on-year as reforms across the country’s ports continued to boost trade activity and cargo efficiency.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority’s Q1 2026 Operational Performance Review, total vehicle units handled across Nigerian ports rose to 58,870 during the period, compared with 35,262 units recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The NPA also reported a sharp increase in Gross Registered Tonnage for ocean-going vessels, which climbed 19.5% to 46.75 million. The development reflects increasing deployment of larger-capacity vessels to Nigerian ports, particularly following the operational expansion of the Lekki Deep Seaport and ongoing efforts to position Nigeria as a major regional trade hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The authority said the growth in vessel tonnage signals stronger confidence among international shipping companies in Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure and cargo-handling capacity.

Total cargo throughput, excluding crude oil terminals, increased by 11.6% year-on-year to 32.38 million metric tons from 29.02 million metric tons recorded in Q1 2025.

The report attributed the increase to stronger import and export activity, improved port productivity, rising trade volumes, and sustained demand for port services.

Export-related operations recorded some of the strongest performances during the quarter. Outward cargo traffic surged 23.7% to 14.13 million metric tons, while outward laden container traffic rose 67.6% from 61,332 twenty-foot equivalent units in Q1 2025 to 102,803 TEUs in Q1 2026.

Transshipment container activity also expanded significantly, recording an 83.1% increase during the period as Nigeria strengthened its role within regional maritime logistics networks.

Industry analysts say the performance reflects the combined impact of infrastructure upgrades, digitalisation initiatives, improved terminal efficiency, and stronger regional trade integration.

In recent years, the Federal Government has accelerated investment in port modernisation projects, rail connectivity, inland dry ports, barging operations, and export corridors aimed at reducing congestion and improving cargo evacuation around major port corridors.

The government is also implementing the Port Community System and the National Single Window platform to streamline cargo clearance processes, reduce turnaround time, improve transparency, and lower logistics costs for importers and exporters.

What’s Being Said

“The time has come for a paradigm shift in the structure of Nigeria’s economy towards the full utilisation of our marine resources. Our port system, if properly harnessed, can serve as a major driver of economic growth,” said Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority.

Dantsoho added that efficiency, innovation, speed, and reliability would determine which African countries emerge as dominant cargo and logistics hubs under the AfCFTA framework.

The NPA stated that Nigeria’s maritime ecosystem is becoming increasingly cargo-intensive and commercially dynamic, strengthening its ability to support economic growth, regional connectivity, and trade facilitation.

What’s Next

Maritime stakeholders expect further growth in cargo volumes and vehicle imports as the government intensifies infrastructure upgrades and expands digital reforms across the nation’s ports.

Analysts also anticipate stronger competition among West African ports as countries position themselves to capture a larger share of regional cargo flows under AfCFTA.

The continued expansion of Lekki Deep Seaport operations, alongside rail integration and inland logistics development, is expected to play a critical role in improving efficiency and attracting larger shipping lines into Nigeria.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s ports are recording stronger trade activity as infrastructure upgrades and operational reforms begin to reshape the maritime sector. Rising vehicle imports, increased cargo throughput, and stronger export traffic indicate growing confidence in the country’s port system and its ambitions to become a leading regional trade and logistics hub.