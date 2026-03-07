U.S. imposes Visa restrictions on Rwandan Officials over alleged support for M23 in DR Congo

KEY POINTS:

The United States has sanctioned senior Rwandan officials with visa restrictions over alleged support for the M23 rebel group in eastern DR Congo.

Washington says the move targets individuals accused of fuelling instability and violating the Washington Accords.

The U.S. urges Rwanda and DR Congo to implement agreed commitments to restore stability in the Great Lakes region.

MAIN STORY

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on several senior officials of Rwanda, accusing them of supporting the M23 rebel group and undermining peace efforts in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a statement released by the U.S. Department of State, Washington said the restrictions target individuals believed to be fuelling instability in the volatile region.

According to the department, the decision follows concerns that continued support for M23 violates commitments under the Washington Accords, which aim to restore peace and security in the Great Lakes region of Africa.

“By continuing to support M23 and violating the Washington Accords, these individuals are driving violence and undermining the stability of the entire Great Lakes Region,” the statement said.

The United States also urged all parties to the agreement to fully implement their commitments to de-escalate tensions and restore stability.

THE ISSUES

The eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has experienced prolonged instability driven by armed groups, cross-border tensions and humanitarian crises.

Washington said the conflict cannot be resolved unless both sides adhere strictly to their obligations under the Washington Accords.

The U.S. expects the Congolese government to neutralise the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group operating in eastern Congo, while Rwanda is expected to withdraw its troops and military equipment from Congolese territory.

Officials say failure to implement these commitments could further destabilise the wider Great Lakes Region and undermine regional peace efforts.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The U.S. Department of State said individuals responsible for obstructing peace in the region would face diplomatic consequences.

“Individuals believed to be responsible for, complicit in, or directly or indirectly engaged in undermining or impeding sustainable peace in the Great Lakes region will face consequences,” the department said.

Under the U.S. visa restriction policy, the Secretary of State of the United States may deny entry to individuals whose presence in the country could pose serious foreign policy risks.

The restrictions may also extend to certain family members of the affected officials.

WHAT’S NEXT

Washington says it will continue to monitor developments in eastern Congo and work with regional and international partners to promote diplomatic solutions.

The U.S. is also urging all parties to fully implement the Washington Accords in order to reduce tensions, restore security and unlock the economic potential of the Great Lakes region.

BOTTOM LINE

The visa restrictions signal growing international pressure on Rwanda over alleged involvement in eastern Congo’s conflict, as the United States pushes for strict implementation of peace agreements to stabilise the region and prevent further escalation.