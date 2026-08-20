FAAN moves to tighten Uber, Bolt operations at Nigerian airports

Key points

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is seeking a new operational framework for Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing services operating within Nigerian airports.

The framework is expected to address passenger safety, security, accountability, vehicle and driver visibility, and orderly pick-up arrangements.

FAAN said the move is not a blanket ban on e-hailing services or an attempt to undermine platforms such as Uber and Bolt.

The authority said it has been engaging affected operators to develop a mutually workable arrangement.

FAAN also clarified that its Airport Car Hire Rank Management System (ACHRAMS) is not an e-hailing platform but a system designed to improve operational visibility and accountability at airports.

The development follows earlier disputes involving airport car-hire operators and FAAN’s implementation of ACHRAMS.

Main Story

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is seeking a new operational framework for Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing services operating within Nigerian airports as part of efforts to strengthen passenger safety, security and accountability.

The authority disclosed this in a statement issued by its management on Thursday, August 20, 2026, following reports and public concerns surrounding the operations of e-hailing services at some Nigerian airports.

FAAN said the proposed framework would ensure that e-hailing operations within airport premises meet the specific requirements of a highly regulated aviation environment, including adequate visibility of vehicles and drivers, passenger safety, security and orderly pick-up arrangements.

The authority said it had been engaging Uber, Bolt and other affected operators to develop an arrangement that would allow e-hailing services to continue serving air travellers while complying with airport operational requirements.

FAAN said the initiative was not intended to restrict passengers’ access to transportation options or undermine the role of e-hailing platforms in providing convenient mobility.

It said it had received complaints and observed operational challenges associated with commercial transportation activities around airports, including passenger solicitation and touting, making it necessary to properly integrate transportation providers into the airport’s operational and security framework.

The Issues

The proposed framework comes amid growing competition between traditional airport car-hire operators and e-hailing platforms, particularly at Lagos airports, where passengers increasingly compare transport options based on price, convenience and reliability.

FAAN’s effort to regulate e-hailing operations also raises questions about how the authority can balance airport security and accountability requirements with the flexibility and convenience that passengers have come to expect from digital transport platforms.

The authority’s Airport Car Hire Rank Management System, ACHRAMS, has also generated controversy among airport transport operators. FAAN stressed that ACHRAMS is not an e-hailing application and was not designed to compete with Uber, Bolt or similar platforms.

Instead, the authority said the system was developed to provide operational visibility and tracking within airport premises and to facilitate the accountable management of applicable concession and related airport charges.

What’s Being Said

FAAN:

“FAAN has been engaging the relevant e-hailing operators to achieve a mutually workable operational framework that recognises the value of their services while addressing the peculiar safety, security, accountability and passenger-experience requirements of the airport environment.”

The authority said its discussions with operators were focused on passenger safety and security, operational visibility, accountability and the management of pick-up activities within airport premises.

FAAN also said the current situation should not be interpreted as a blanket prohibition on e-hailing services, expressing confidence that an acceptable agreement would be reached with the operators.

What’s Next

FAAN is expected to continue discussions with Uber, Bolt and other affected mobility providers on the details of the proposed operational framework.

The authority is also expected to continue implementing measures aimed at improving the management of commercial transport activities at airports, including vehicle standards, registration and controlled passenger pick-up arrangements.

Earlier in July, FAAN had clarified reports that it required airport car-hire vehicles to be manufactured in 2020 or newer. The authority said the applicable requirement for ACHRAMS registration was vehicles manufactured in 2012 or newer.

FAAN said the requirement had been communicated to airport car-hire operators since 2024, with an initial compliance deadline of January 1, 2026, later extended to June 2026. A further extension to October 1, 2026, was subsequently considered.

The authority also reviewed the operational tariff for airport cab operators from N500 to N1,500.

Bottom Line

FAAN’s proposed framework seeks to bring e-hailing operations into a more controlled airport transport system without eliminating services provided by Uber, Bolt and other platforms. The challenge will be to strike a balance between passenger convenience, fair competition and the security and accountability requirements of Nigerian airports.