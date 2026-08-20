Key points

A Nigerian national has died after reportedly collapsing while in the custody of Railway Protection Force officers at Surat Railway Station in India.

The man was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi aboard the Golden Temple Express when he was detained following an alleged altercation with passengers.

Police said he was taken to an RPF office for questioning before he collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have registered a case of “accidental death” and are awaiting the findings of a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are questioning officers and other personnel who were present during the Nigerian’s detention as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Main story

A Nigerian national has died after reportedly collapsing while being questioned by Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers at Surat Railway Station in India.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was travelling aboard the Golden Temple Express from Mumbai to Delhi when he was detained at Surat following an alleged altercation with other passengers.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 17 after a passenger contacted the railway helpline, 139, to report an alleged fight involving the Nigerian and another passenger near one of the train’s gates.

Police sources said the Nigerian allegedly used a fire extinguisher against fellow passengers while the train was travelling between Vapi and Surat.

RPF personnel subsequently detained him when the train arrived at Surat and took him to the RPF office for questioning.

He reportedly collapsed while in custody and was taken to the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Government Railway Police has registered a case of “accidental death” while authorities await the outcome of a post-mortem examination conducted on August 18.

Western Railway Superintendent of Police, Abhay Soni, said preliminary investigations established that the deceased was a Nigerian national who had been living in Vasai, Mumbai.

Authorities are also investigating the reason for the man’s journey to Delhi. Police confirmed that he had boarded the Golden Temple Express at Borivali in Mumbai.

The circumstances surrounding his collapse and death remain unclear, with investigators expected to question the officers who detained him and personnel who were present at the RPF office.

The issues

The investigation centres on what happened between the Nigerian’s detention at Surat Railway Station and his collapse at the RPF office.

At this stage, authorities have not established a definitive cause of death. The post-mortem examination is expected to provide medical evidence that could help determine what led to his death.

The circumstances of his detention are also being examined, including the alleged altercation on the train and the actions of the officers who took him into custody.

The case has additional significance because the deceased was a foreign national travelling within India, making the findings of the investigation important in establishing both the circumstances of his death and the treatment he received while in custody.

What’s being said

Western Railway Superintendent of Police, Abhay Soni, said:

“After primary investigations, it is believed that the deceased was a Nigerian national. When Surat RPF caught him, he didn’t have any of his identity cards with him,”

Soni also said:

“He lived in Vasai (Mumbai) and was arrested twice by Malwani and Malad police in Mumbai for drug (cocaine) trafficking cases in 2018,”

On the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, Soni said:

“We have started an inquiry. Statements from the police officials who caught him and those present at the police station will be taken. We are also waiting for the autopsy report.”

What’s next

The investigation, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police D H Gaur, is expected to include statements from the RPF officers who detained the Nigerian and other personnel present at the station.

Authorities are also awaiting the post-mortem report conducted on August 18.

The findings are expected to help establish the cause of death and clarify the circumstances surrounding the Nigerian’s collapse after his detention.

Bottom line

A Nigerian national has died after collapsing while in the custody of railway protection officers at Surat Railway Station in India.

Authorities have opened an investigation and registered a case of “accidental death”, but the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the collapse remain unresolved pending the post-mortem findings and further inquiries.