USA 30-year treasury yield hits 5.62%, highest since 2002

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| September 30, 2026

Key Points

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached 5.62%, its highest level since 2002, while the 10-year yield approached 5.30%

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as rising bond yields increased pressure on equity valuations

Investors are watching the September employment report and upcoming Federal Reserve decisions for signals on the interest-rate outlook

Main Story

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 5.62% on Tuesday, its highest level since 2002, while the benchmark 10-year yield reached about 5.29% as a sell-off in longer-dated government bonds continued.

The increase in Treasury yields came as investors assessed persistent inflation risks, elevated oil prices and the possibility of further Federal Reserve rate increases. Higher government bond yields can raise borrowing costs across financial markets and put pressure on equity valuations.

U.S. stocks ended lower on September 29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.59 points, or 0.26%, to 51,349.92, while the S&P 500 declined 12.85 points, or 0.17%, to 7,670.84. The Nasdaq Composite fell 22.84 points, or 0.08%, to 26,797.54.

The Treasury sell-off has been accompanied by shifting expectations for Federal Reserve policy. Reuters reported that expectations for an October rate increase eased after New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said there was no urgency for another increase.

The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet on October 27–28.

What’s Being Said

“There is no urgency to raise interest rates,” John Williams, President, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as reported by Reuters. His comments contributed to a reduction in market expectations for an October rate increase.

Market pricing remained sensitive to incoming inflation and labour-market data, with investors continuing to assess whether elevated price pressures could require further monetary tightening.

What’s Next

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis has scheduled the August Personal Income and Outlays report, including the PCE price index, for September 30. The PCE measure is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve in assessing inflation.

The September U.S. Employment Situation report is scheduled for October 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will provide another major data point ahead of the October 27–28 FOMC meeting.

Bottom Line

The rise in long-term Treasury yields is keeping borrowing costs and equity valuations under pressure, while investors remain highly sensitive to inflation and labour-market data. The direction of yields will increasingly depend on whether incoming data reinforces or reduces expectations for further Federal Reserve tightening.