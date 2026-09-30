NGX chairman urges East African investors to explore Nigerian capital market

KEY POINTS

NGX Group Chairman Umaru Kwairanga has urged East African institutional investors to participate in Nigeria’s capital market.

He made the call during an engagement with Kenyan and other East African investors on the Dangote Refinery IPO in Nairobi.

Kwairanga said stronger investment links between African markets could improve cross-border capital flows and deepen institutional partnerships.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian capital market is seeking stronger links with East African institutional investors as part of efforts to increase cross-border investment and connect African pools of capital.

Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), made the call on Tuesday in Nairobi during an engagement with Kenyan and other East African institutional investors on the Dangote Refinery IPO.

In a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kwairanga urged the investors to consider participating in the offer, saying their capital could support the expansion of African businesses while creating investment opportunities across the continent.

He described the Dangote Refinery IPO as more than an individual transaction, saying it could demonstrate how institutional capital from one African market could support a major enterprise in another.

According to him, greater participation by African investors in each other’s capital markets would strengthen investment channels across the continent and encourage more cross-border flows.

“Today’s engagement is particularly significant because it brings together two important dimensions of our capital markets: cross-border investment and greater access.” — Umaru Kwairanga, NGX Group chairman.

Kwairanga identified Nigeria and Kenya as major African economies with developed financial markets and established institutional investor communities. He said the relationship between both markets could be expanded through investment flows, infrastructure, knowledge exchange and institutional partnerships.

He said the effectiveness of Africa’s capital-market development would depend partly on how well exchanges could connect markets and facilitate the movement of capital between them.

The NGX chairman added that technology and improvements in market infrastructure were making participation in public offers easier for investors.

“For us, therefore, this engagement is not simply about one transaction. It is about building stronger bridges between African markets and African capital.” — Umaru Kwairanga, NGX Group chairman.

Kwairanga also acknowledged Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Dangote Group for their contribution to Nigeria’s industrial development and for choosing the Nigerian capital market as a channel for broader ownership of the refinery.

He described the IPO as an important milestone in Nigeria’s industrial development and encouraged prospective investors to seek clarification, understand the investment opportunity and engage directly with Dangote Industries and representatives of the Nigerian capital market.

He also commended the Nairobi Securities Exchange for hosting the engagement, saying the platform could help deepen ties between investment communities in Kenya and Nigeria.

“We hope today’s conversation will mark the beginning of deeper and more sustained connections between the investment communities of Kenya and Nigeria.” — Umaru Kwairanga, NGX Group chairman.

THE ISSUES

The engagement places the Dangote Refinery IPO within a broader effort to attract African institutional capital into Nigeria rather than relying only on domestic investors. Stronger links between Nigerian and East African capital markets could create additional channels for investment, knowledge sharing and institutional cooperation. For prospective investors, the immediate focus remains understanding the structure and opportunity presented by the IPO and obtaining relevant information directly from the issuing company and market representatives.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Today’s engagement is particularly significant because it brings together two important dimensions of our capital markets: cross-border investment and greater access.” — Umaru Kwairanga, NGX Group chairman.

“I invite our East African investors to key into this vision and give leaders like this the capital and support to take Africa higher.” — Umaru Kwairanga, NGX Group chairman.

“For us, therefore, this engagement is not simply about one transaction. It is about building stronger bridges between African markets and African capital.” — Umaru Kwairanga, NGX Group chairman.

“We hope today’s conversation will mark the beginning of deeper and more sustained connections between the investment communities of Kenya and Nigeria.” — Umaru Kwairanga, NGX Group chairman.

WHAT’S NEXT

The engagement is expected to provide prospective East African investors with an opportunity to seek further information on the Dangote Refinery IPO and interact with the company and Nigerian capital-market representatives.

BOTTOM LINE

The NGX Group is using the Dangote Refinery IPO to promote deeper investment links between Nigeria and East Africa, with the exchange seeking greater participation by institutional investors from across the continent.