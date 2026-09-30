Nigeria, USA deepen mineral ties under $700bn investment framework

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 30, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria and the United States signed a framework to attract American investment into Nigeria’s estimated $700 billion mineral resources

The agreement covers geological data, exploration, mineral development and processing, infrastructure, and technical capacity building

Nigeria says implementation will focus on local processing, skills development and greater value addition rather than raw mineral exports

Main Story

Nigeria and the United States have signed a framework aimed at attracting American investment into Nigeria’s estimated $700 billion mineral resources and deepening cooperation across the critical minerals value chain.

The agreement was signed in New York on September 23 by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. The Nigerian government said the framework is intended to use government-to-government relations as a platform for business-to-business transactions and investment.

The framework covers geological data and exploration, mineral development and processing, infrastructure, and technical capacity building. It is also intended to support the development of Nigeria’s mineral value chains and increase domestic value addition.

Nigeria’s government estimates the country’s mineral resources at about $700 billion. The figure represents the estimated value of the resources, rather than the size of the investment commitment under the framework.

Alake said Nigeria’s objective is to move beyond exporting raw materials and develop greater processing capacity within the country.

“Our goal is to turn potential into lasting value at home through stronger local processing, new skills, quality jobs, and new opportunities for Nigerian businesses,” Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

The framework forms part of Nigeria’s broader effort to diversify economic activity beyond petroleum while positioning its mineral deposits for investment in areas including batteries, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

What’s Being Said

“Some agreements manage the present, and some agreements shape the future. The framework we sign today belongs to the second kind,” Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

The U.S. government said the framework would expand opportunities for American companies to access Nigeria’s critical mineral resources while strengthening U.S. supply chains.

What’s Next

Implementation will determine whether the framework produces identifiable investments and projects across Nigeria’s mining value chain. The Nigerian government has indicated that the next phase will focus on converting the agreement into projects, partnerships and investment opportunities.

The two countries are also expected to advance cooperation around exploration, processing, infrastructure and technical capacity as specific opportunities are identified.

Bottom Line

The framework establishes a platform for deeper U.S.-Nigeria cooperation in critical minerals, but the economic value of the agreement will depend on whether it translates into actual investment, domestic processing capacity and commercially viable projects.