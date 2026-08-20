Expert warns against using palm, vegetable oil as sexual lubricant

Key points

An HIV prevention expert has advised Nigerians against using palm oil, vegetable oil and other oil-based substances as sexual lubricants when using condoms.

Taofeek Adeleye of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation recommended water-based lubricants as a safer option.

He also urged people to use properly fitting condoms and take precautions to reduce the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Adeleye spoke at a national media training on HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) organised by NACA and the World Health Organisation in Lagos.

He said PrEP is an important HIV prevention tool but does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections, making condoms an important part of combination prevention.

Main Story

Nigerians have been advised against using palm oil, vegetable oil and other oil-based substances as sexual lubricants when using condoms, with an HIV prevention expert recommending water-based lubricants as a safer alternative.

Taofeek Adeleye, Senior Manager for Prevention Programmes at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, gave the advice in Lagos on Thursday during a national training of media personnel on HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis organised by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and the World Health Organisation.

Adeleye also urged people to use condoms of the appropriate size and take necessary precautions before engaging in sexual activity to reduce the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

On lubricants, he cautioned against the use of palm oil, vegetable oil and other oil-based products, particularly when condoms are involved.

“You can’t use palm oil, honey oil, balsamic, or vegetable oil. You can use water-based lubricants, which are advisable,” he said.

He also addressed the use of saliva when lubricants are unavailable, advising individuals against using saliva from another person and saying that, where necessary, an individual should use their own saliva.

The training comes as Nigeria continues to scale up combination HIV prevention interventions, including PrEP, condom use, HIV testing and treatment.

The Issues

The advice highlights the importance of correct condom use as part of efforts to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. Incorrect use of lubricants alongside condoms can compromise the effectiveness of some condom materials, making the choice of lubricant an important consideration.

Adeleye also emphasised the importance of selecting condoms that fit properly and avoiding unnecessary sexual health risks.

Beyond condom use, PrEP remains an important component of HIV prevention. It involves HIV-negative people who may be exposed to the virus taking antiretroviral medicines to reduce their risk of acquiring HIV.

However, PrEP does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections, meaning it should form part of a broader prevention strategy that includes condoms, testing and other appropriate interventions.

What’s Being Said

Taofeek Adeleye, Senior Manager for Prevention Programmes, AIDS Healthcare Foundation:

“You can’t use palm oil, honey oil, balsamic, or vegetable oil. You can use water-based lubricants, which are advisable.”

On condom selection and use, Adeleye encouraged people to identify the size that fits them properly and to use condoms consistently.

He also advised people to be conscious of their sexual environment and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

What’s Next

NACA and its partners are expected to continue strengthening HIV prevention programmes through public education, media engagement, testing, treatment and access to PrEP and condoms.

The media training is also expected to improve journalists’ understanding of HIV prevention interventions, enabling them to provide more accurate information and counter misinformation and stigma surrounding HIV.

Bottom Line

The warning reinforces the need for correct and informed condom use as part of HIV and STI prevention. While PrEP offers significant protection against HIV when taken as prescribed, experts continue to stress that it should complement, rather than replace, broader sexual health measures such as condoms, testing and appropriate prevention education.