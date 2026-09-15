19 year old Anambra student wins Eastwing aviation competition

KEY POINTS

Franklin Uyammadu, 19, emerged winner of the Face of Eastwing Competition in Enugu.

His prize includes four months of SIWES training with an aviation company.

Uyammadu had earlier won the 2025 competition and received a scholarship to study Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

Organisers are seeking sponsorship to extend aviation training opportunities to other finalists.

MAIN STORY

A 19 year old student from Anambra, Franklin Uyammadu, has won the 2026 Face of Eastwing Competition organised by the Eastwing Aviation Institute, Enugu.

Uyammadu emerged winner at the grand finale of the competition on Monday, organised through the Eastwing Youth Foundation.

His latest victory comes with four months of Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) training with an aviation company, giving him an opportunity to gain practical experience in the industry.

The achievement builds on his success in the inaugural South East Aviation Summit and Eastwing Youth Competition (SASEYC) in 2025, where he defeated 50 other young participants.

That victory earned him a full scholarship from the Eastwing Aviation Institute to study Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME).

Christian Agadibe, Executive Director of the Eastwing Youth Foundation and Convener of SASEYC, said Uyammadu’s progress showed the impact of providing young people with access to aviation education.

Agadibe said the institute had financed Uyammadu’s AME training up to its final stage, while efforts were continuing to secure sponsorship for other finalists.

He said the second edition of the competition had also created a new group of young people seeking opportunities to develop careers in aviation.

According to him, the response from young people in the South East showed strong interest in acquiring skills and pursuing professional development through the programme.

Agadibe said the 2026 SASEYC was progressing, with the top 10 finalists undergoing further training ahead of the summit scheduled for Oct. 3 in Enugu.

He appealed to philanthropists, individuals, organisations and other potential sponsors to support the finalists, particularly those in the top 10, so that more participants could access aviation training and practical industry exposure.

The organisers said the initiative was designed to create a pathway for young people to acquire the technical skills and industry experience needed to pursue careers in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Uyammadu said the scholarship had moved him closer to his long standing ambition of working in aviation, while the practical training had given him a clearer understanding of the profession.

THE ISSUES

Access to aviation training can be difficult for young people who cannot afford specialised professional education. Scholarship programmes therefore provide an alternative route into a sector where technical qualifications are important. Classroom training alone does not provide the full experience required for aviation careers. Practical industry exposure through SIWES can help students understand how the knowledge acquired during training is applied in actual aviation operations. The organisers’ appeal for sponsorship highlights the challenge of extending opportunities beyond a single winner. Without additional funding, other promising participants may not receive the same level of training and career support. Sustaining youth focused aviation programmes will depend on stronger links between training institutions, aviation companies and sponsors capable of providing both financial assistance and opportunities for practical experience.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The school has funded the winner to the final stage of his AME.”

** – Christian Agadibe, Executive Director, Eastwing Youth Foundation**

“We are still soliciting support for the top 10 because we believe these young people also deserve the opportunity to build careers in aviation.”

** – Christian Agadibe, Executive Director, Eastwing Youth Foundation**

“The scholarship has given me the opportunity to pursue my dream in aviation and gain the practical experience I need for my career.”

** – Franklin Uyammadu, winner**

WHAT’S NEXT

The top 10 finalists in the 2026 competition will continue their training ahead of the South East Aviation Summit and Eastwing Youth Competition scheduled for Oct. 3 in Enugu. Organisers are also seeking sponsors to support more finalists with aviation training and practical industry experience.

BOTTOM LINE

Uyammadu’s latest win extends a training pathway that began with his 2025 competition victory and scholarship in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. Organisers now want similar opportunities extended to other young participants through additional sponsorship.