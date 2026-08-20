Exclusive- Mr Eazi eyes NGX listing, wants nigerians to own his tech

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 20, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur Mr Eazi says he is interested in eventually listing his company on the Nigerian Exchange, NGX.

He wants to build a Pan-African company that is African in ownership, registration and operations while maintaining global standards.

Mr Eazi says Nigerian business leaders such as Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Femi Otedola have inspired his ambitions.

He believes Nigerian founders face reputational challenges that make it harder to raise capital locally.

He also identified opportunities to invest in mid-sized entertainment venues and professional sound stages across Nigeria.

Main Story

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has expressed interest in taking his technology business to the Nigerian Exchange, NGX, and giving Nigerians an opportunity to invest in and benefit from its growth, Mr Eazi, founder of emPawa Africa, a talent incubator supporting emerging African artists, said he is inspired by Nigerian entrepreneurs who have built major companies locally, expanded internationally and opened their businesses to public investment through the local exchange.

His comments come as the NGX records a strong performance in 2026, with market capitalisation rising sharply and a fresh pipeline of major companies expected to list before the end of the year, The exchange has also been pushing for more Nigerian fintech and e-commerce companies to list locally, arguing that domestic investors should have the opportunity to participate directly in the growth of some of the country’s fastest-growing businesses.

Mr Eazi said he has already invested in Nigerian equities and has seen the benefits of participating in the market, “I do believe that some of our elders have shown us what it is to not just build in Nigeria, but build global companies in Nigeria and list them on the local exchange and invite Nigerians to invest, partake in the company they help build and get the benefits of the companies,” he said.

He cited business leaders including Abdul Samad Rabiu, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola as examples of entrepreneurs whose paths he would like to emulate, “I think it will be beautiful to one day be like my egbons… and list, not just your normal brick-and-mortar businesses, but also in this new world,” Mr Eazi said.

The Issues

A major issue highlighted by Mr Eazi is the difficulty African founders face when attempting to raise capital and build globally recognised businesses from the continent, He argued that the perception of Africa can create a reputational barrier for entrepreneurs seeking investment.

According to him, founders may encounter greater resistance when raising capital through a Nigerian company, while incorporating in jurisdictions such as Delaware can immediately change how international investors perceive the business, Mr Eazi also pointed to infrastructure gaps in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He said the country needs more 250-, 350-, 500-, 750- and 1,000-capacity venues where Nigerian and visiting African artists can perform regularly, Beyond venues, he identified a need for professionally equipped sound stages with facilities such as changing rooms, lighting, security and proper rigging.

What’s Being Said

Mr Eazi said Nigerian entrepreneurs should build on the examples established by previous generations of business leaders while creating companies suited to the new economy, He described his ambition as building an African company that can operate globally without losing its African identity.

“One of the challenges founders face is reputational challenge,” he said, arguing that negative narratives about Africa can make it harder for local businesses to attract capital, He also called for greater attention to the successes coming out of Africa, saying that communicating these achievements can help improve perceptions of the continent and its businesses, On his own business philosophy, Mr Eazi said his focus is on the present rather than making distant predictions, He said the objective is to build a Pan-African company that is African “from top to bottom” while operating at world-class standards and maintaining high levels of integrity.

What’s Next

Mr Eazi’s comments suggest that a future NGX listing remains part of his broader ambition, although he did not announce a specific listing date, valuation or formal IPO process, For now, his focus is on building emPawa and developing an African business capable of competing globally.

If the company eventually pursues a local listing, it could place a technology and entertainment-focused African business among the growing number of companies seeking to access Nigeria’s capital market, The wider NGX market is also expected to see significant activity before the end of 2026, including the proposed listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals.

Bottom Line

Mr Eazi’s interest in an eventual NGX listing reflects a broader shift in how African entrepreneurs are viewing Nigeria’s capital market, Rather than building companies locally and moving their ownership structures abroad, the ambition is increasingly to create globally competitive African companies while allowing Nigerians to participate as investors, For Mr Eazi, the goal extends beyond simply listing a company. It is about building a Pan-African business that future African entrepreneurs can learn from, invest in and build upon.