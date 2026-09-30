Global markets weaken as rising us yields curb risk appetite

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 30, 2026

Key Points

S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq closed lower as elevated US Treasury yields pressured risk appetite

European equities were mixed as softer crude prices eased immediate inflation concerns

Asian markets traded mostly higher, supported by improving Chinese PMI readings and fresh policy support

Main Story

Global equity markets traded mixed as elevated US Treasury yields weighed on risk appetite, with long-term yields reaching multi-decade highs and investors awaiting key US economic data.

The S&P 500 closed 0.17% lower, while the Dow Jones declined 0.26% and the Nasdaq fell 0.09%. The market backdrop remained cautious as the US 30-year Treasury yield touched levels last seen in 2002, while the 10-year yield reached a level last recorded in 2007.

Investors are now focused on incoming US gross domestic product and personal consumption expenditures data, which could provide further signals on economic growth and inflation.

European markets showed greater resilience. The Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.30%, supported by technology stocks, while the FTSE 100 fell 0.45% as weakness in energy and banking stocks offset gains elsewhere. Softer crude prices also reduced some immediate concerns over inflation and further European Central Bank tightening.

Asian equities were firmer overall, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.90% and the ASX 200 gaining 1.07%. Improving Chinese purchasing managers’ index readings and fresh policy support provided a positive backdrop, although the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.04%.

South African equities also ended the previous session higher, with the All Share Index gaining 0.31% and the Top 40 rising 0.39%. Resources led the advance, rising 2.01%, while Industrials and Financials declined 0.62% and 0.40%, respectively.

What’s Being Said

The supplied market report identifies elevated US Treasury yields as the principal restraint on global risk appetite. It also points to falling crude prices as a factor easing immediate inflation concerns in Europe.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor upcoming US GDP and PCE data for further evidence on economic growth and inflation.

Markets will also track movements in US Treasury yields, commodity prices and central-bank expectations, particularly as these variables continue to influence equity valuations and sector performance.

Bottom Line

Global markets are being pulled between supportive regional factors and the restraint created by elevated US borrowing costs. The direction of Treasury yields and incoming US economic data will remain central to the near-term risk environment.