EU, Switzerland urge Nigeria to protect democracy ahead of 2027 elections

Key Points

EU and Switzerland called for credible, transparent and peaceful elections in 2027.

EU urged political actors to reject violence, hate speech and disinformation.

Switzerland called for issue-based campaigns and stronger democratic institutions.

Main Story

The European Union (EU) and Switzerland have urged Nigeria’s political actors to ensure that the 2027 general elections are conducted peacefully, transparently and credibly.

The appeal came on Tuesday in Abuja at the signing of the National Peace Accord by political parties and candidates contesting the presidential, governorship and National Assembly elections.

The National Peace Committee (NPC) organised the event as part of efforts to promote peaceful political competition ahead of the polls.

Representing EU Ambassador to Nigeria and Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, Agnieszka Torres, Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation, described Nigeria as a major democratic force on the continent.

Mignot said Nigeria’s record of peaceful transfers of power since 1999 provided an important example for other African countries.

He urged the country to strengthen that record by ensuring that the 2027 elections met democratic standards and were free from violence.

The ambassador called on political parties and candidates to respect the Peace Accord and conduct campaigns based on issues, while avoiding hate speech, violence and disinformation.

He also urged political leaders to demonstrate responsible conduct, particularly because of their influence on young Nigerians.

Mignot called on electoral and security institutions to remain neutral throughout the electoral process.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to carry out its responsibilities without interference or intimidation and to provide equal opportunities for all political contenders.

Security agencies, he said, should protect voters and ensure that citizens were able to participate freely in the elections.

Mignot stressed that the EU was not backing any candidate or political party, but was interested in the success of Nigeria’s democratic system.

Switzerland also called for peaceful political competition ahead of the elections.

Representing Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria Patrick Egloff, Siamak Rouhani, Chargé d’Affaires at the Swiss Embassy, urged politicians to focus their campaigns on policies and ideas.

He said disagreement was a normal feature of democracy, but political differences should be handled through peaceful debate.

Egloff said Switzerland remained committed to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and promote credible and inclusive elections.

The Swiss envoy also highlighted the importance of citizen participation, political dialogue and peaceful mechanisms for resolving disagreements.

The partnership between Switzerland and the National Peace Committee, he said, formed part of efforts to strengthen democratic governance in Nigeria.

The Issues

The calls from the EU and Switzerland centre on maintaining peace and public confidence during the 2027 electoral process.

Key concerns include political violence, hate speech, disinformation, voter safety, institutional independence and the neutrality of electoral and security agencies.

What’s Being Said

Mignot said Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest democracy placed a responsibility on the country to demonstrate democratic leadership and set an example for others on the continent.

Egloff said political parties could compete and disagree while ensuring that their differences were expressed through peaceful political engagement.

What’s Next

Political parties and candidates are expected to conduct their campaigns in line with the commitments contained in the National Peace Accord.

INEC and security agencies will also be expected to maintain impartiality, protect voters and ensure that political actors can participate in the electoral process without intimidation.

Bottom Line

The EU and Switzerland have urged Nigerian political actors and institutions to protect the credibility and peaceful character of the 2027 elections, with emphasis on issue-based campaigns, institutional neutrality, voter safety and respect for democratic rules.