EFCC Uncovers 58 Illegal Ponzi Scheme Operators

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has exposed the operations of 58 unregistered companies masquerading as investment platforms and defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, stating that the action aligns with the commission’s commitment to cleansing the country’s financial sector and protecting the investing public from fraudulent schemes.

According to Oyewale, the implicated companies are not registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). He noted that both regulatory bodies, in separate communications with the EFCC, confirmed that the companies have no official registration with them.

Oyewale revealed that the EFCC has filed charges against many of the identified companies, with five securing convictions, another five pleading guilty but awaiting a review of facts, while the remaining cases are at various stages of arraignment.

List of Illegal Ponzi Scheme Operators

The companies implicated in the fraudulent activities include:

Wales Kingdom Capital

Bethseida Group of Companies

AQM Capital Limited

Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited

Brickwall Global Investment Limited

Farmforte Limited & Agro Partnership Tech

Green Eagles Agribusiness Solution Limited

Richfield Multiconcepts Limited

Forte Asset Management Limited

Biss Networks Nigeria Limited

S Mobile Netzone Limited

Pristine Mobile Network

Letsfarm Integrated Services

Bara Finance & Investment Limited

Vicampro Farms Limited

Brooks Network Limited

Gas Station Supply Services Limited

Brass & Books Limited

Annexation Biz Concept & Maitanbuwal Global Ventures

Crowdyvest Limited

Jadek Agro Connect Limited

Adeeva Capital Limited

Oxford International Group

Oxford Gold Integrated

Skapomah Global Limited

MBA Trading & Capital Investment Limited

TRJ Company Limited

Farm4Me Agriculture Limited

Quintessential Investment Company

Adeprinz Global Enterprises

Rockstar Establishment Limited

SU Global Investment

Citi Trust Funding PLC

Farm Buddy

Eatrich 369 Farms & Food

Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited

Farm Sponsors Limited

Cititrust Credit Limited

Farmfunded Agroservices Limited

Adamakin Investment & Works Limited

Cititrust Holding Plc

Chinmark Homes & Shelters Limited

Emerald Farms & Consultant Limited

Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited

Farm 360 & Agriculture Company

Requid Technologies Limited

West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Limited

NISL Ventures Limited & Estate of Laolu Martins

XY Connect Investment Limited

River Branch Unique Investment Limited

Hallmark Capital Limited

CJC Markets Limited

Crowd One Investment

Farmkart Foods Limited

KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited

Holibiz Finance Limited

Ifeanyi Okpe Oil & Gas Services

Servapps Nigeria Limited

Barrick Gold Mining Company

360 Agric Partners Limited

Oyewale assured the public of the EFCC’s continued vigilance and proactive monitoring of financial activities to protect Nigerians from fraudulent investment schemes. He reiterated the commission’s commitment to using its anti-corruption mandate to foster economic growth and safeguard public trust in the financial system.