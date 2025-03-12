EFCC Uncovers 58 Illegal Ponzi Scheme Operators

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has exposed the operations of 58 unregistered companies masquerading as investment platforms and defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard-earned money.
EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, stating that the action aligns with the commission’s commitment to cleansing the country’s financial sector and protecting the investing public from fraudulent schemes.
According to Oyewale, the implicated companies are not registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). He noted that both regulatory bodies, in separate communications with the EFCC, confirmed that the companies have no official registration with them.
Oyewale revealed that the EFCC has filed charges against many of the identified companies, with five securing convictions, another five pleading guilty but awaiting a review of facts, while the remaining cases are at various stages of arraignment.
List of Illegal Ponzi Scheme Operators
The companies implicated in the fraudulent activities include:
Wales Kingdom Capital
Bethseida Group of Companies
AQM Capital Limited
Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited
Brickwall Global Investment Limited
Farmforte Limited & Agro Partnership Tech
Green Eagles Agribusiness Solution Limited
Richfield Multiconcepts Limited
Forte Asset Management Limited
Biss Networks Nigeria Limited
S Mobile Netzone Limited
Pristine Mobile Network
Letsfarm Integrated Services
Bara Finance & Investment Limited
Vicampro Farms Limited
Brooks Network Limited
Gas Station Supply Services Limited
Brass & Books Limited
Annexation Biz Concept & Maitanbuwal Global Ventures
Crowdyvest Limited
Jadek Agro Connect Limited
Adeeva Capital Limited
Oxford International Group
Oxford Gold Integrated
Skapomah Global Limited
MBA Trading & Capital Investment Limited
TRJ Company Limited
Farm4Me Agriculture Limited
Quintessential Investment Company
Adeprinz Global Enterprises
Rockstar Establishment Limited
SU Global Investment
Citi Trust Funding PLC
Farm Buddy
Eatrich 369 Farms & Food
Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited
Farm Sponsors Limited
Cititrust Credit Limited
Farmfunded Agroservices Limited
Adamakin Investment & Works Limited
Cititrust Holding Plc
Chinmark Homes & Shelters Limited
Emerald Farms & Consultant Limited
Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited
Farm 360 & Agriculture Company
Requid Technologies Limited
West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Limited
NISL Ventures Limited & Estate of Laolu Martins
XY Connect Investment Limited
River Branch Unique Investment Limited
Hallmark Capital Limited
CJC Markets Limited
Crowd One Investment
Farmkart Foods Limited
KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited
Holibiz Finance Limited
Ifeanyi Okpe Oil & Gas Services
Servapps Nigeria Limited
Barrick Gold Mining Company
360 Agric Partners Limited
Oyewale assured the public of the EFCC’s continued vigilance and proactive monitoring of financial activities to protect Nigerians from fraudulent investment schemes. He reiterated the commission’s commitment to using its anti-corruption mandate to foster economic growth and safeguard public trust in the financial system.