The National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) has registered more than 68 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians in the National Social Register (NSR). The announcement was made on Tuesday via NASSCO’s verified Instagram handle, nassco_nigeria.

According to the agency, this figure represents 19 million vulnerable households across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The NSR serves as a comprehensive database to help the government design, coordinate, and integrate social safety-net programs, including the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) initiative for vulnerable citizens.

NASSCO’s National Coordinator, Ms. Funmi Olotu, emphasized that the register aims to ensure social protection initiatives, are well-targeted, effective, and evidence-based.

“Our goal is not just to provide assistance but to create a sustainable platform that empowers families and communities to overcome daily challenges. We are committed to transparency,” she stated.

However, reactions to the disbursement process of the CCT have been mixed. Mr. Dantala Ahmed, a former N-Power enrollee from Gwagwalada, FCT, criticized the current system, stating that unlike previous disbursements where beneficiaries received physical cash, recent payments lack transparency.

“In 2019, officials came to Gwagwalada, and beneficiaries queued up to collect cash once their names were verified in the register. Now, we are left in the dark and only see social media announcements about the resumption of N25,000 payments,” he said.

Conversely, Mr. Mohammed Awwal, a CCT beneficiary from Kpako Ward in Suleja, Niger State, described the process as transparent and digitalized.

“The coordinators came to our ward, registered us using our National Identity Numbers (NIN), and issued ATM cards. I received N25,000 in January, and we were informed that the total amount is N75,000, to be paid in three installments. The government seems to be shifting to a digital system to enhance accountability,” Awwal explained.