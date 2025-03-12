PSG Eliminates Liverpool On Penalties, Move To Champions League Quarter-Finals

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) knocked Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League after a dramatic penalty shootout at Anfield. The French champions forced the tie into extra time when Ousmane Dembele scored early in the game, leveling the aggregate score at 1-1.

Both teams had chances to win in normal time but failed to capitalize. After 120 minutes, the match remained deadlocked, leading to penalties.

Penalty Shootout Recap:

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored the first penalty for his team.

scored the first penalty for his team. PSG’s Vitinha, Sergio Ramos, and Dembele all converted their penalties.

all converted their penalties. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed their shots.

missed their shots. PSG’s Desire Doue scored the decisive penalty.

PSG won the shootout 4-1, thanks to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved two of Liverpool’s penalty attempts. With this victory, PSG advances to the quarter-finals, where they will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.

Key Moments in Extra Time

PSG had two early chances in extra time, with Lucas Beraldo and Desire Doue narrowly missing the target.

Liverpool introduced Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott in an attempt to break through PSG’s defense.

Goalkeeper Alisson denied Dembele again in a one-on-one chance.

Ibrahima Konate limped off injured in the 111th minute, replaced by Wataru Endo.

Ultimately, PSG’s composure in the penalty shootout secured their place in the next round of the competition.