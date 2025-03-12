PSG Eliminates Liverpool On Penalties, Move To Champions League Quarter-Finals

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) knocked Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League after a dramatic penalty shootout at Anfield. The French champions forced the tie into extra time when Ousmane Dembele scored early in the game, leveling the aggregate score at 1-1.
Both teams had chances to win in normal time but failed to capitalize. After 120 minutes, the match remained deadlocked, leading to penalties.
Penalty Shootout Recap:
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored the first penalty for his team.
- PSG’s Vitinha, Sergio Ramos, and Dembele all converted their penalties.
- Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed their shots.
- PSG’s Desire Doue scored the decisive penalty.
PSG won the shootout 4-1, thanks to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved two of Liverpool’s penalty attempts. With this victory, PSG advances to the quarter-finals, where they will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.
Key Moments in Extra Time
- PSG had two early chances in extra time, with Lucas Beraldo and Desire Doue narrowly missing the target.
- Liverpool introduced Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott in an attempt to break through PSG’s defense.
- Goalkeeper Alisson denied Dembele again in a one-on-one chance.
- Ibrahima Konate limped off injured in the 111th minute, replaced by Wataru Endo.
Ultimately, PSG’s composure in the penalty shootout secured their place in the next round of the competition.