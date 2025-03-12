PSG Eliminates Liverpool On Penalties, Move To Champions League Quarter-Finals

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele scores the penalty during the last 16 second leg UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 11, 2025. PSG beats Liverpool on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) knocked Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League after a dramatic penalty shootout at Anfield. The French champions forced the tie into extra time when Ousmane Dembele scored early in the game, leveling the aggregate score at 1-1.

Both teams had chances to win in normal time but failed to capitalize. After 120 minutes, the match remained deadlocked, leading to penalties.

Penalty Shootout Recap:

  • Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored the first penalty for his team.
  • PSG’s Vitinha, Sergio Ramos, and Dembele all converted their penalties.
  • Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed their shots.
  • PSG’s Desire Doue scored the decisive penalty.

PSG won the shootout 4-1, thanks to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved two of Liverpool’s penalty attempts. With this victory, PSG advances to the quarter-finals, where they will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.

Key Moments in Extra Time

  • PSG had two early chances in extra time, with Lucas Beraldo and Desire Doue narrowly missing the target.
  • Liverpool introduced Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott in an attempt to break through PSG’s defense.
  • Goalkeeper Alisson denied Dembele again in a one-on-one chance.
  • Ibrahima Konate limped off injured in the 111th minute, replaced by Wataru Endo.

Ultimately, PSG’s composure in the penalty shootout secured their place in the next round of the competition.

National Social Register Lists 68 Million Poor Nigerians

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR