Dr. Aghaze Invents Detachable EV Solar Charger To Solve Lingering Fuel Crisis

Nigerian-American businessman, Dr. Osayande Aghaze, has revolutionised the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry with his groundbreaking invention—the detachable EV solar charger.

This innovative device, set to be available to the public from Wednesday, January 1, 2025, according to him, was not only designed to alleviate the crippling fuel crisis in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, but to promote a greener ecosystem.

“The fuel crisis in Nigeria has reached a breaking point,” Dr. Aghaze stated. “It is time for a sustainable and affordable solution. The detached EV solar charger offers a viable alternative to fossil fuels, providing Nigerians with a cleaner, greener, and more cost-effective way to power their vehicles.”

Beyond providing financial relief to Nigerian motorists burdened by soaring fuel prices, Dr. Aghaze explained that the detachable EV solar charger also contributes to a healthier planet.

According to him, by reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the device helps to mitigate climate change and improve air quality.

“Our goal is to empower Nigerians and others to take control of their energy consumption while also making a positive impact on the environment,” he added. “By harnessing the power of the sun, the detached EV solar charger provides a reliable and independent source of electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.”

Explaining the functionality of the detachable EV solar charger to journalists at his California factory, Dr. Aghaze said it is a portable device that can be used to charge EVs anywhere, from homes to remote locations.

He added that the device’s solar panels efficiently capture sunlight and convert it into clean energy, reducing reliance on the traditional power grid.

“We believe that this invention has the potential to transform transportation systems,” Dr. Aghaze said.”By making EVs more accessible and affordable, we can contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

While noting that vehicles powered by the detached EV solar charger will have extended mileage and range, Dr. Aghaze maintained that the device will promote a greener and healthier planet.