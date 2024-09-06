Interswitch Named 2024 Fintech of the Year at the African Fintech Summit Awards

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has been awarded the prestigious Fintech of the Year award at the African Fintech Summit (AFTS) Excellence Awards which took place recently as part of the African Fintech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Fintech of the Year award recognizes outstanding achievements in fintech, including product innovation, market impact, and overall contribution to the growth of the industry.

Interswitch emerged as the as the winner in this category out of a pool of African fintechs, startups, and ecosystem enablers all nominated for the position, highlighting its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and its focus on creating technology solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities across the continent. The award recognizes the company’s significant contributions to the fintech industry, including its cutting-edge payment solutions, robust digital infrastructure, and relentless pursuit of customer-centric innovations.

Since its inception in 2018, AFTS has evolved into a premier gathering of industry leaders, players, innovators, and investors, showcasing the latest advancements in financial technology from across the continent.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award,” said Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch.

“It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the entire Interswitch team and the trust and support of our customers and partners. We remain firm in our commitment to empowering individuals and businesses across Africa through cutting-edge financial technology solutions. This award serves as a validation of our efforts to push the boundaries of innovation and create a more inclusive financial ecosystem as we inspire Africa to greatness.”

In 2022, Interswitch was also named Fintech of the Year at the African Banker Awards, which were held in Accra, Ghana, during the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings.

For over two decades, Interswitch has pioneered fintech solutions in Africa, including the launch of Verve Card, a leading domestic payment card in Africa, and Quickteller, a popular consumer digital payments platform. The company continues to evolve and invest in research and development to deliver innovative products and services that meet the evolving needs of African consumers and businesses.

As the Fintech of the Year, Interswitch reiterates its commitment to play a leading role in shaping the future of the African continent. The company is committed to fostering partnerships, investing in talent, and driving digital transformation across the continent.