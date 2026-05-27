Gov. Alex Otti commissions work on first phase of 4.9km Aba Ring Road project

Road infrastructure and regional connectivity

Keypoints

Governor Alex Otti has officially commissioned construction work for the first phase of the Aba Ring Road project.

Project logistics confirmed that the first phase of the bypass stretches up to 4.9 kilometers in length.

Institutional management will be overseen directly by the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA).

Structural planning will enable long-distance commuters to bypass the Aba city center completely.

Post-ceremony developments saw the governor proceed to inaugurate several newly completed roads across the commercial city.

Main Story

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, on Tuesday, officially commissioned work for the first phase of the Aba Ring Road project, designed to ease vehicular movement and also decongest traffic in the commercial town.

Speaking at the ceremony in Aba, Otti said the project formed part of his administration’s efforts to improve road infrastructure and enhance connectivity across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first phase of the road stretches up to 4.9-kilometers. The governor said that the project would be managed by the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), a development agency in the state.

To evaluate intermediate structural progress, state engineering procurement procedures were completed a year prior to deploying heavy earth-moving equipment to the designated corridors.

Otti explained that his administration conceptualised the project about a year ago, went through the procurement process and got the contract awarded, adding that they always ensure work has commenced on any project before officially flagging it off.

He noted that the completed infrastructure will reduce travel time, boost inter-state trade and economic activities, and enhance regional integration and accessibility.

Furthermore, urban renewal boards have designed the bypass alignment to redistribute transit flows away from heavily clogged metropolitan business hubs.

Earlier, the Director-General of GADA, Mr Uche Ukeje, said that the first phase of the project would begin from the Umuaduru Junction axis on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway through Okpulor Umuobo and end at Ikot Ekpene Road.

Ukeje said that the first section of the project would be 11 metres wide and span about 4.9 kilometres, allowing transit vehicles heading to neighbouring territories to completely avoid internal municipal traffic jams.

The Issues

Decongesting heavy metropolitan gridlock inside the Aba city center by diverting non-essential transit traffic.

Managing the rapid construction of an 11-metre wide roadway corridor under the supervision of state development agencies.

Enhancing inter-state trade and cross-border logistics between Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the primary traffic diversion strategy behind the infrastructure investment, Governor Alex Otti stated: “The whole idea is to take traffic off Aba metropolitan city. If you have no business in Aba, then you do not have to enter Aba before going to Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Obingwa and other parts of the state.”

Expressing satisfaction regarding the official commencement of physical site operations, he added: “We conceptualised this project about a year ago, went through the procurement process and got the contract awarded. I am happy that we are starting construction.”

Detailing how the bypass routes will function for long-distance commercial vehicles, GADA Director-General Mr Uche Ukeje explained: “So what this road is supposed to do is that passengers going to Akwa Ibom or other parts do not need to get into the city. They will link this road, get off at Ikot Ekpene Road and continue their journey.”

Highlighting the specific internal travel efficiencies anticipated for inner-city motorists, Ukeje noted: “Those going to other parts of the city will pass through Okpulor Umuobo and from here, you will be able to get to Aba Sports Club in about 12 minutes, when it is completed.”

What’s Next

GADA construction crews will advance physical earthworks starting from the Umuaduru Junction axis on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Engineering inspectors will monitor compliance to ensure the first section maintains the mandated 11-metre width specification.

Commercial motorists traveling to Akwa Ibom and Cross River will transition to using the new bypass loops once the final asphalt overlays are completed.

Bottom Line

To take traffic off the Aba metropolitan center and boost inter-state trade, Governor Alex Otti has commissioned construction on the first phase of the 4.9km, 11-metre wide Aba Ring Road project managed by GADA, while simultaneously inaugurating over a dozen newly completed inner-city roads.