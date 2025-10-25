DOS Marks 15 Years Of Timeless Elegance With An Intimate Legacy Dinner

For DOS, the Legacy Dinner was a beautiful reflection of fifteen years of creativity, style, sisterhood, and storytelling through fashion. Hosted in the intimate warmth of the DOS Lekki store, located at 55a Akintunde Adeyemi Drive, Lekki, the womenswear brand founded by Debola Obanikoro, the evening gathered fashionistas, Influencers, loyal clients, and women who have, in one way or another, been part of the brand’s remarkable journey.

From Elizabeth Elohor to Diana Eneje, Style Connoisseur, Ify Okoye, Ifeoma Odogwu, Chika Uwazie, Onyeka Michael Agwu, and more gracefully hosted by Ozinna Anumudu, the event was filled with laughter, connection, and shared pride in a brand that has quietly defined Nigerian fashion for over a decade.

From the warm candlelight to the beautifully dressed tables adorned with florals, every detail told a story of grace and craftsmanship. Guests were treated to a five-course culinary experience by Tash Bistro, perfectly curated to complement the evening’s mood.

Between courses, stories and laughter flowed easily as guests reminisced about the pieces they’ve worn and the moments that made DOS more than a brand, a shared experience of womanhood and timeless pieces.

It wasn’t just a dinner, it was a toast to 15 years of vision, craft, and community. The highlight of the evening came when Debola Obanikoro, founder and creative director of DOS, shared a few heartfelt words about the brand’s 15-year journey, from its modest beginnings to becoming a household name in Nigerian fashion, and now expanding its story to London.

Her message was simple yet powerful: “DOS has always been about more than clothes; it’s about women, identity, and storytelling”. Every woman in the room, from loyal clients to friends of the brand, represented a piece of that legacy.

Staying relevant in fashion for 15 years takes more than beautiful designs, it takes consistency, purpose, and resilience. DOS has stayed true to its DNA through changing trends and evolving markets, continuing to tell stories of strength, femininity and understated confidence.

Through the years, DOS has built a community, not just of customers, but of women who see themselves reflected in every collection, every silhouette, and every detail.

As the evening drew to a close, guests clinked glasses to the next chapter, The DOS Lekki Store Launch, on Sunday, 26 October, at 55A Akintunde Adeyemi Drive, Lekki, a shopping experience that promises to usher in a new era for the brand. One story, one woman, one design at a time.

Fifteen years on, DOS remains a symbol of grace, growth, and grit, proof that true legacy isn’t just built, it’s worn.