InterswitchSPAK 7.0 Premieres November 9 With Over N35M Scholarship Pool

Interswitch, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, is set to premiere the seventh season of its national science competition, InterswitchSPAK, on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

This season will bring together exceptional students from secondary schools across various Nigerian states including Kaduna, Abuja, Abia, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ogun among others. Viewers can look forward to 13 exciting weeks of a riveting showcase of the nation’s brightest, young scientific talent on a national stage.

InterswitchSPAK, a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Interswitch, has grown into Nigeria’s premier platform for advancing STEM education, providing young students with the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, creativity, and potential.

The new edition of the TV broadcast will commence with the preliminary rounds on November 9, 2025. Over nine episodes, 81 students will compete, with this phase running until January 4th, 2026. The top 27 contestants will then advance to the semi-finals, airing from January 11th to 25th, 2026, culminating in the grand finale on February 1st, 2026, where nine finalists will compete for the top scholarship prizes.

This season will air every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on DStv Africa Magic Family channel 154, with repeats every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., and will also be broadcast nationwide on AIT Network every Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Viewers can also catch the excitement on social media, through on the @InterswitchSPAK handles on YouTube, Facebook, and X every Sunday at 6pm and on LinkedIn, InterswitchGroup, at 5.30pm[CD1] also on Sundays. The show will spotlight key milestones from exceptional performances in the preliminaries to the emergence of the top nine contestants in the semi-finals, before the final showdown in February.

Commenting on the upcoming season, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications at Interswitch, said:

“Over the years, InterswitchSPAK has evolved beyond a competition into a platform that inspires excellence and showcases the remarkable potential of young Nigerians. Each season, we witness students push boundaries, demonstrate resilience, and shine brightly on the national stage. This seventh edition presents another opportunity to amplify that impact, empowering participants with knowledge, inspiration, and life-long skills that will shape not only their future, but also the future of our nation.”

Outstanding students will be rewarded with scholarships worth over ₦35 million including monthly stipends, brand new laptops and other exciting prizes. Beyond these prizes, InterswitchSPAK is anchored on a clear purpose, to build a pipeline of innovators, problem-solvers, and thought leaders who will shape the future of Nigeria and Africa through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Now in its seventh year, InterswitchSPAK continues to reward academic brilliance, encourage innovation, and strengthen the role of STEM in nurturing the next generation of African leaders.