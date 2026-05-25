Abuja ADC primary descends into chaos, Kingibe alleges violent assault

Key points

Ireti Kingibe was allegedly attacked during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Assembly primary in Abuja.

The senator claimed political thugs invaded the ADC secretariat in Gudu and assaulted party officials and aspirants.

Kingibe said she sustained head injuries after being violently flung against a wall during the chaos.

The lawmaker has reported the incident to the police and called for the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

The incident has renewed concerns over political violence and intimidation, particularly against female politicians.

Main story

Ireti Kingibe has alleged that she and several officials of the African Democratic Congress were violently attacked during the party’s National Assembly primary election in Abuja.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday at the ADC State Secretariat in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory, where election materials were being sorted and distributed ahead of the legislative primary contest.

According to the senator, the situation deteriorated after a politician identified as Tijani Mubarak arrived at the venue accompanied by a group of men described as political thugs.

What began as a disagreement during interactions with members of the electoral committee allegedly escalated into physical violence after tensions rose inside the secretariat.

Kingibe claimed the chairman of the primary election committee was assaulted during the confrontation, while a female aspirant was allegedly attacked after attempting to record the incident with her mobile phone.

The lawmaker further alleged that she was physically assaulted during the chaos, sustaining head injuries after being pushed violently against a wall.

She also accused the group of locking party stakeholders inside the secretariat building before supporters outside eventually intervened and rescued those trapped inside.

Following the incident, Kingibe said she was taken to a medical facility where doctors reportedly confirmed head trauma linked to the assault.

The senator has since filed a criminal complaint at the Apo Police Division in Abuja and called for urgent action against those responsible.

The issues

The incident has reignited concerns about political violence, internal party conflicts, and the growing use of thugs during electoral processes in Nigeria.

The allegations also spotlight increasing concerns over intimidation and attacks targeting female politicians within the country’s political landscape.

Political observers say violent disruptions during party primaries continue to undermine democratic processes and raise questions about internal party discipline and security arrangements.

The attack is also likely to increase pressure on security agencies to demonstrate neutrality and respond swiftly to politically linked violence ahead of future elections.

What’s being said

“The moment he introduced himself, the Chairman asked if he was the individual who had been calling earlier in the day. Instantly, Mubarak became aggressively rude”, Ireti Kingibe highlighted.

“One of Mubarak’s men turned on me… grabbed me, and flung me violently against the wall, hitting my head with severe force”, Kingibe added.





“I call upon the Inspector General of Police and the FCT Police Commissioner to immediately order the arrest, thorough investigation, and swift prosecution. The barbaric manhandling of a female aspirant and the physical assault on my person will not be swept under the carpet”, the lawmaker affirmed.





What’s next

Security agencies are expected to review the allegations and determine whether arrests or formal investigations will follow.

The incident may also trigger disciplinary actions within the ADC, especially if party officials confirm claims of organised violence during the primary exercise.

Political stakeholders and civil society groups are likely to continue monitoring the matter amid growing calls for stronger safeguards against electoral violence and intimidation.

Bottom line

The alleged assault on Senator Ireti Kingibe during an ADC primary has intensified concerns over political violence and the safety of political actors in Nigeria, particularly women, while placing pressure on authorities to ensure accountability and protect democratic processes.