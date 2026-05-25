Chima Amadi emerges APP candidate for Owerri senate seat

Key points

The Action Peoples Party has adopted Chima Matthew Amadi as its consensus candidate for the Owerri Zone Senate race ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amadi emerged unopposed during the party’s primary election held in Owerri.

Political observers view the Senate bid as part of a broader strategy ahead of a possible Imo governorship ambition.

The Owerri Senate contest is already shaping up as a major political battle involving candidates from multiple parties.

The APP says it will campaign strongly on zoning and equity within Owerri Zone.

Main story

The Action Peoples Party has adopted Chima Matthew Amadi as its consensus candidate for the Owerri Zone Senate seat ahead of the 2027 general elections, positioning him for what is expected to be one of Imo State’s most closely watched political contests.

Amadi, popularly known as “Mazi Gburugburu,” emerged unopposed during the party’s primary election held at the APP secretariat along Okigwe Road in Owerri.

The exercise was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission under the leadership of the party’s National Organising Secretary and Chairman of the Owerri Senatorial District Primary Election Committee, Obed Agu.

Party executives, delegates, and stakeholders endorsed Amadi without opposition in what party leaders described as a deliberate effort to preserve internal unity ahead of the elections.

The party’s National Chairman, Uche Nnadi, was also present during the exercise.

Political analysts, however, see Amadi’s Senate ambition as part of a wider political calculation, especially following indications that he may also contest the Imo State governorship election later in 2027 through his political platform, The Mazi Organization.

The issues

The Owerri Zone Senate race is already attracting strong political interest across party lines following the decision of incumbent senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi not to seek re-election.

The Peoples Democratic Party has nominated former Deputy Governor Eze Madumere, while the ruling All Progressives Congress is backing Alex Mbata.

Former Ondo State First Lady Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has also declared interest in the contest under the Labour Party.

The APP is expected to build its campaign around zoning and equity arguments, insisting that Ngor Okpala Local Government Area should produce the district’s next senator.

Political observers say while the APP succeeded in avoiding internal disputes through consensus, the party faces the bigger challenge of competing against more established and financially stronger political opponents.

What’s being said

“The gap between security allocations and the continued loss of lives is deeply troubling.”

— Chima Matthew Amadi

What’s next

Political campaigns and alliance-building are expected to intensify across Imo State as parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

Attention is also likely to focus on whether Amadi’s Senate ambition evolves into a broader governorship campaign later in the election cycle.

The Owerri Zone contest is expected to remain highly competitive given the calibre of aspirants already declared across major political parties.

Bottom line

The emergence of Chima Amadi as the APP’s consensus candidate signals an early consolidation strategy ahead of the 2027 elections, but the party faces a formidable challenge in a crowded Owerri Senate race already drawing heavyweight political contenders across Imo State.