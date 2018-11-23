Dominik Asam Succeeds Harald Wilhelm as Airbus’s Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors of world’s major aircraft manufacturer, Airbus has appointed Dominik Asam, to succeed Harald Wilhelm as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in April 2019.

Asam, currently CFO of Munich-based Infineon Technologies AG, would join Airbus on April 1, 2019, ensuring a smooth handover with Harald Wilhelm, who remains in charge in his current role until the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2019.

“We are very pleased to have Dominik Asam joining Airbus as CFO. Dominik is one of the most highly rated CFOs of the German DAX30. He has an outstanding professional background and he will, no doubt, be a great wingman for Guillaume Faury, who will succeed me at the helm of Airbus next spring,” the Chief Executive Officer of Airbus, Tom Enders said.

As CFO, Dominik Asam would report to future CEO Guillaume Faury and become a Member of the Airbus Executive Committee.

Guillaume Faury, President Airbus Commercial Aircraft said, “I am very much looking forward to working with Dominik to continue improving our company’s financial performance. A finance expert with an engineering and wide industrial background is a great choice for this mission.”

Airbus has also appointed Michael Schöllhorn, 53, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Airbus Commercial Aircraft, effective February 1, 2019.

Schöllhorn, currently COO for BSH Home Appliances GmbH in Munich, will succeed Tom Williams, 66, who retires 31 December 2018 after 50 successful years in the aerospace industry, 19 of which were in top Airbus management positions.

“Michael brings a vast amount of expertise in digitalisation, end-to-end process optimisation, manufacturing, quality and supply chain management – key assets to transition our company to the next levels of production efficiency,” said President Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Guillaume Faury.

“Michael’s leadership will be crucial for the future success of Airbus. I am thrilled to welcome him to the team and thank the Board of Directors for their support in this selection process.”

Michael Schöllhorn will report to Guillaume Faury who will succeed Tom Enders as Airbus CEO following the shareholders Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2019. He will also become a Member of the Airbus Executive Committee.

On the appointment, Airbus CEO Tom Enders said: “We are glad to welcome Michael, and we bid farewell to Tom Williams, a great personality and leader both in Airbus and the wider European aerospace industry for many years. Tom braved countless challenges during his time with Airbus, always overcoming them in the best interest of the company and its customers, and never losing his dry Scottish humour.

Tom’s impressive career took him from the shop floor as an apprentice with Rolls-Royce in 1969 to the Airbus Executive Committee. I am forever grateful for his engagement, leadership and friendship. I wish him a well-deserved retirement.”