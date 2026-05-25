NCAA temporarily suspends no pay no service enforcement against indebted airlines

Key points

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily suspended its restrictive service enforcement directive against domestic carriers with outstanding statutory debts.

Director-General Chris Najomo attributed the suspension to extensive consultations regarding prevailing challenges, including rising aviation fuel costs.

Historical regulatory directives confirmed that 11 domestic airlines had been listed for immediate service withdrawal due to unpaid statutory balances.

Executive policy frameworks earlier approved a 30 percent discount on outstanding fees to cushion operators against severe macroeconomic pressures.

Financial guidelines reiterated that the five percent sales charges collected by airlines are statutory components that cannot be treated as operating profits.

Main Story

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has temporarily suspended the enforcement of its “no pay, no service” directive against airlines with outstanding statutory remittances, citing concerns over industry’s current operational realities.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos. Najomo said the decision followed extensive consultations and a review of prevailing challenges affecting airline operations, particularly the increasing cost of aviation fuel.

According to him, the suspension should not be interpreted as a cancellation, waiver, or forgiveness of airlines’ financial obligations, stressing that affected operators remain fully responsible for settling all outstanding statutory debts.

To evaluate the intermediate financial reliefs provided to the sector, the NCAA recalled that President Bola Tinubu had earlier approved a 30 percent discount on outstanding fees owed by domestic airlines to aviation agencies, including the NCAA.

He added that the discount was part of measures aimed at cushioning the impact of rising Jet A1 fuel prices on operators. The intervention, according to Najomo, formed part of broader Federal Government efforts to support airline operations and maintain stability within the aviation sector.

He noted that the authority would continue engaging airlines individually through structured arrangements to ensure debt recovery while balancing compliance requirements with industry sustainability.

Furthermore, the operational freeze on services had reached an advanced stage prior to this temporary reprieve. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCAA had, in an internal memo dated May 22, directed its directorates to suspend services to 11 domestic airlines over unpaid statutory charges owed to the regulator.

The memo ordered all NCAA departments to withhold regulatory and administrative services from the affected operators until they clear their outstanding debts or agree on repayment plans.

The airlines affected were Air Peace Ltd., Ibom Air, Arik Air Ltd., United Nigeria Airlines, Umza Air, NG Eagle, Max Air Limited, Caverton Helicopters, Overland Airways, Rano Air and ValueJet.

The Issues

Balancing strict statutory revenue enforcement with the immediate financial sustainability of major domestic airline operators.

Managing critical safety oversight operations when the regulatory body receives no direct Federal Government funding for routine functions.

Preventing severe disruptions to commercial flight schedules across the nation due to abrupt administrative service blackouts.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the legal architecture of the funding model, NCAA Director-General Capt. Chris Najomo stated that ‘The Ticket and Cargo Sales Charge is a statutory component of the aviation system in Nigeria required by the Civil Aviation Act, and embedded in the cost of air travel and cargo services.”

Emphasizing the nature of the collection process, he added that “It must be emphasised that this charge is collected at the point of ticket and cargo sales by airlines on behalf of the aviation ecosystem, and is expected to be remitted to the NCAA for defined purposes.”

Distinguishing these funds from corporate income, he maintained that “It is not a part of operating profit or revenue for the collecting airline, and must therefore not be treated as such.”

Explaining how the resources are allocated across national infrastructure, he noted that “These funds, after they are remitted, are not retained by a single institution; they are shared among the regulator (NCAA) and key aviation service providers.”

Describing the systemic purpose of the collections, he concluded that ”It performs specific responsibilities that collectively sustain safe, efficient, and internationally compliant aviation operations”.

What’s Next

Directorate officials will temporarily restore standard administrative and regulatory services to the 11 affected domestic carriers.

Financial teams at the NCAA will initiate individualized structured engagements with airline executives to establish debt repayment plans.

Airline accountants will apply the approved 30 percent discount to their outstanding balances during upcoming reconciliation audits.

Bottom Line

Operating entirely on a cost-recovery basis without direct federal funding, the NCAA has balanced regulatory enforcement with sector survival by pausing service suspensions for 11 indebted domestic airlines, while maintaining that collected statutory sales charges must be recovered through structured individual agreements.