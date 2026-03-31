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Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Home Business News BUSINESS & ECONOMY Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, March 31st, 2026

Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, March 31st, 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
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The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1380 per $1 on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1391 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1430 and buy at ₦1410 on Monday 30th March, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1430
Buying Rate₦1410

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate₦1391
Lowest Rate₦1380

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

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