Nigeria, China deepen public health collaboration on pandemic preparedness

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 31, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria partners China to strengthen pandemic preparedness and public health systems

Collaboration focuses on genomics, laboratory capacity, and disease surveillance

Government highlights public health as central to national and economic security

Main Story

Nigeria is strengthening its public health capacity through strategic collaboration with China, as part of broader efforts to enhance pandemic preparedness and response systems.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this during a high-level symposium held in Abuja, themed “Lessons on Pandemic Preparedness and Response: Insights from China and Nigeria.”

The initiative aims to build a more resilient health system capable of preventing and managing outbreaks, drawing lessons from past health crises including Ebola and COVID-19. The collaboration will prioritise training in microbiology and genomics, improved laboratory infrastructure, and the adoption of advanced technologies for disease detection and response.

The symposium brought together stakeholders across health, agriculture, environment, and livestock sectors, reflecting a multi-sectoral approach to tackling emerging infectious diseases. Discussions also highlighted the role of surveillance systems, data management, and community engagement in strengthening national health security.

Officials noted that Nigeria’s large population makes its preparedness efforts critical not only domestically but for the wider West African region.

What’s Being Said

“At the base of resilience is the public health function,” said Muhammad Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

“If we do not share data, the virus will share it for us,” said George Gao, former Director-General, China CDC.

What’s Next

Delegates are expected to visit Iruwa Specialist Teaching Hospital for practical assessments

Implementation of training and technology transfer programmes will begin in phases

Government will integrate outcomes into broader health sector reforms under national policy

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s partnership with China signals a strategic shift toward proactive health security, with success likely to depend on execution, sustained funding, and institutional coordination.