Government issues N501bn bond to clear electricity sector debt

Key Points

The Federal Government has issued a N501.02 billion bond as a major milestone in the ongoing power sector reform agenda.

bond as a major milestone in the ongoing power sector reform agenda. This issuance is part of a broader N4 trillion Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme aimed at clearing over N6 trillion in total debt.

Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme aimed at clearing over in total debt. The bond was executed through the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and is backed by a sovereign guarantee.

and is backed by a sovereign guarantee. Primary objectives include restoring liquidity to the value chain, enabling plant maintenance, and settling legacy debts owed to gas suppliers.

Main Story

The Federal Government’s N501.02 billion bond issuance was reportedly described as a significant move to address longstanding liquidity challenges within Nigeria’s power sector.

Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, stated in Abuja on Monday that the bond is central to restoring market confidence.

He noted that the initiative represents a strategic shift from temporary interventions to structured, market-driven solutions designed to reposition the sector for long-term sustainability.

According to the statement, the bond forms a cornerstone of the N4 trillion debt reduction programme approved by President Bola Tinubu.

Tunji explained that the reform focuses on improving cash flow across the entire electricity value chain, which has historically been constrained by revenue shortfalls and underfunded subsidies.

By settling these legacy debts, the government aims to restore consistent gas supply and enable generation companies to perform essential infrastructure maintenance, which officials believe is key to boosting national electricity generation.

The Issue

The Nigerian power sector has been crippled by a debt burden exceeding N6 trillion, largely due to non-cost-reflective tariffs and systemic inefficiencies. These financial pressures have prevented generation companies from meeting their obligations to gas suppliers, leading to frequent power shortages. While the bond provides immediate liquidity, the sector still faces persistent hurdles, including transmission constraints and the need for revenue adequacy. The challenge remains for the government to transition the sector away from these structural gaps toward a fully commercialised and investor-friendly model.

What’s Being Said

“The bond issuance is central to restoring confidence in the electricity market and repositioning the sector for long-term sustainability,” stated Mr Bolaji Tunji .

. He noted that the intervention signals renewed investor confidence, as the bond is “positioned to attract private capital and enhance bankability” according to global standards.

Industry stakeholders reportedly described the programme as a “reset” of the electricity market that could strengthen financial discipline.

Tunji added that the initiative “cements Adelabu’s legacy as a reform-driven minister steering Nigeria’s power sector towards stability.”

What’s Next

The government plans to utilize the bond proceeds to immediately begin settling legacy debts with generation companies and gas suppliers.

Complementary reforms, including targeted subsidies for vulnerable consumers and ongoing tariff adjustments, will continue as part of the push for full commercialisation.

Officials are expecting improved transmission capacity and earlier settlement agreements to reinforce the administration’s holistic reform goals.

Observers will be looking for a measurable increase in electricity generation as plants resume regular maintenance and secure steady gas feeds.

Bottom Line

The N501 billion bond is a high-stakes attempt to “reset” a power sector drowning in trillion-naira debts. While it offers a critical liquidity lifeline for generation companies and gas suppliers, the long-term success of the reform will depend on whether the government can finally resolve the underlying issues of transmission capacity and tariff sustainability.